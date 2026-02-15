Tamil Nadu Village Faces Pollution, Disease from Long-Standing Garbage Dump
Kannadapalayam village in Chennai struggles with decades of pollution and health issues caused by a long-standing garbage dump, despite residents’ protests and official promises.
Published : February 15, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST
By Subhash Dayalan
Chennai: Once known for lakes and agricultural land, Kannadapalayam village in Tamil Nadu has now been enduring decades of pollution, disease and broken promises. Locals say that the open garbage dump that started in the neighbourhood 45 years ago left them suffering daily.
Kannadapalayam is currently inhabited by over 30,000 Kannada-speaking people, who settled about 60 years ago after migrating from various areas. What was once known as an ecozone for its lakes and fertile land grew into a sprawling dump yard as it received tonnes of waste from the Tambaram corporation over the years, despite opposition from residents.
“More than 1,000 tonnes of garbage accumulated in the area, forming a mountain of waste,” residents said. “Not only that, the entire area smelt bad, and there was a risk of spreading infection.”
The residents also complain of breathing, pulmonary and other health problems due to the dumping of garbage. “The groundwater has also been polluted. Borewell water often turns yellow and sometimes black, which poses a serious risk,” they said.
After years of protest and struggle, the residents briefly heaved a sigh of relief in 2018, when the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered that “the garbage dump should be completely removed from there and environmental protection measures should be taken.” It also imposed a fine of Rs. 40,000 on the then Tambaram municipality.
In compliance, the waste dumping was shifted from there to Kolathur near Appur within two years. But the relief was short-lived as the dumping resumed during the COVID-19 period, to the shock of residents.
“Authorities assured us that the situation was temporary. Even after Tambaram was upgraded to a corporation in 2021, the problem persisted,” said Muthulakshmi, a resident.
“We have been facing many problems due to this garbage dump for the past 40 years. In particular, diseases such as wheezing, coughing, skin diseases, and frequent fevers among children are spreading,” she said.
Muthulakshmi claimed that frequent fires at the dump cause smoke and breathing difficulties. “Even if we turn on the AC inside the house because we cannot stay outside, the smell of garbage keeps haunting us,” he said.
Another resident, Susan, said the locality had been unable to drink the water coming from the borewell for the last 15 years due to the seepage of polluted water in the groundwater. “The water is muddy in colour and black in the rainy season… When will we ever get a break?”
Another resident, Susan, said the locality has been unable to use the borewell water for drinking for the past 15 years due to contamination from polluted water seeping into the groundwater. “The water turns muddy in colour and black during the rainy season… When will we finally get relief?”
In response to growing complaints from the villagers, Tambaram Corporation Commissioner Balachander said that the garbage was being shifted from the area. “At least 400 tonnes of garbage are collected daily using 385 vehicles. We will remove all the garbage from the Kannadapalayam garbage dump in a month,” he said.
According to him, the corporation has set up a Rs. 10 crore modern transfer system, which will help transport the garbage in covered trucks to Appur near Oragadam. About polluted water, the Commissioner said that no complaints had come to the Corporation’s attention. He advised residents to test borewell water in laboratories.
Hydrologist Professor Janakaraj also warned that groundwater near a 40-year-old dump “must have been polluted” and called for immediate chemical analysis. “The continued use of polluted water could lead to skin diseases and other health problems. This needs analysis and a permanent solution,” he said.
Also Read