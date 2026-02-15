ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Village Faces Pollution, Disease from Long-Standing Garbage Dump

By Subhash Dayalan

Chennai: Once known for lakes and agricultural land, Kannadapalayam village in Tamil Nadu has now been enduring decades of pollution, disease and broken promises. Locals say that the open garbage dump that started in the neighbourhood 45 years ago left them suffering daily.

Kannadapalayam is currently inhabited by over 30,000 Kannada-speaking people, who settled about 60 years ago after migrating from various areas. What was once known as an ecozone for its lakes and fertile land grew into a sprawling dump yard as it received tonnes of waste from the Tambaram corporation over the years, despite opposition from residents.

“More than 1,000 tonnes of garbage accumulated in the area, forming a mountain of waste,” residents said. “Not only that, the entire area smelt bad, and there was a risk of spreading infection.”

The residents also complain of breathing, pulmonary and other health problems due to the dumping of garbage. “The groundwater has also been polluted. Borewell water often turns yellow and sometimes black, which poses a serious risk,” they said.

After years of protest and struggle, the residents briefly heaved a sigh of relief in 2018, when the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered that “the garbage dump should be completely removed from there and environmental protection measures should be taken.” It also imposed a fine of Rs. 40,000 on the then Tambaram municipality.

In compliance, the waste dumping was shifted from there to Kolathur near Appur within two years. But the relief was short-lived as the dumping resumed during the COVID-19 period, to the shock of residents.