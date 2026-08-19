ETV Bharat / state

After Drawing Flak, Vijay Govt Withdraws Directive Seeking Action Against Students Joining CJP-Like Protests

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has withdrawn a controversial directive seeking coordinated action to prevent students and youths from taking part in protests and agitations, following criticism over the move.

The Department of Collegiate Education has formally withdrawn its earlier communication concerning students of government arts and science colleges taking part in CJP-like protests. In an order dated August 19, 2026, Joint Director of Collegiate Education Cynthia Selvi P informed the principals of government arts and science colleges across Tamil Nadu that the communication referred to in the department's August 17 correspondence had been withdrawn.

The withdrawal came amid controversy over a directive issued by the Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government seeking coordinated action by educational institutions to prevent students and youth from participating in protests associated with the Tamil Nadu Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and Left parties. The directive reportedly called for schools and colleges to take “appropriate action” and submit action-taken reports to the government.

According to several reports, the original communication was issued to the School Education and Higher Education departments on August 14 and was subsequently withdrawn on Wednesday. It described the need for coordinated action to prevent students and youth from “succumbing to the urge” to participate in protests and agitations.

The move drew criticism from political quarters, particularly over the question of whether educational institutions should be directed to prevent students from participating in political protests. The directive came against the backdrop of student-led protests associated with the CJP and Left groups.