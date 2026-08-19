After Drawing Flak, Vijay Govt Withdraws Directive Seeking Action Against Students Joining CJP-Like Protests
The government informed principals of colleges that the communication referred to in the department's August 17 correspondence had been withdrawn.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has withdrawn a controversial directive seeking coordinated action to prevent students and youths from taking part in protests and agitations, following criticism over the move.
The Department of Collegiate Education has formally withdrawn its earlier communication concerning students of government arts and science colleges taking part in CJP-like protests. In an order dated August 19, 2026, Joint Director of Collegiate Education Cynthia Selvi P informed the principals of government arts and science colleges across Tamil Nadu that the communication referred to in the department's August 17 correspondence had been withdrawn.
The withdrawal came amid controversy over a directive issued by the Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government seeking coordinated action by educational institutions to prevent students and youth from participating in protests associated with the Tamil Nadu Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and Left parties. The directive reportedly called for schools and colleges to take “appropriate action” and submit action-taken reports to the government.
According to several reports, the original communication was issued to the School Education and Higher Education departments on August 14 and was subsequently withdrawn on Wednesday. It described the need for coordinated action to prevent students and youth from “succumbing to the urge” to participate in protests and agitations.
The move drew criticism from political quarters, particularly over the question of whether educational institutions should be directed to prevent students from participating in political protests. The directive came against the backdrop of student-led protests associated with the CJP and Left groups.
The withdrawn communication had also asked educational institutions to report the action taken on the matter to the government by August 20, according to the report.
The controversy comes at a politically sensitive time for the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, with the Left parties including the Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) having extended outside support to the government in the Assembly.
The Collegiate Education Department's Wednesday communication, however, is brief and simply states that the earlier communication is being withdrawn; it does not spell out the reasons for the decision.
The government's withdrawal effectively brings the directive to an end, at least in its present form, and comes after the order triggered a wider political debate over students' participation in protests and the role of educational institutions in regulating such activities.
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