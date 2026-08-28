Tamil Nadu: Unaccounted ₹1.18 Crore Found In Raids Across 38 Government Offices
The DVAC raids resulted in detection of ₹28.24 lakh in unaccounted cash and ₹89.89 lakh in suspected unaccounted digital transactions, including transactions made through G-Pay.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST
Chennai: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) conducted simultaneous surprise raids at 38 government offices across Tamil Nadu on Thursday (August 27), detecting unaccounted cash and digital transactions worth a total of ₹1.18 crore.
According to the Anti-Corruption Department, the raids resulted in the detection of ₹28.24 lakh in unaccounted cash and ₹89.89 lakh in suspected unaccounted digital transactions, including transactions made through G-Pay.
The searches were conducted across districts including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruchirappalli, Ariyalur, Karur, Pudukkottai, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Coimbatore, Salem, the Nilgiris, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Ramanathapuram.
Officials carried out simultaneous inspections at offices including sub-registrar and taluk offices, block development offices, municipal and corporation offices, electricity department establishments and other government departments.
Digital Transactions Under Scanner
Among the offices searched was the Government Chief Electrical Inspector's Office in Guindy, Chennai, where officials detected high-value digital transactions.
The Anti-Corruption Department said G-Pay transactions worth ₹31.52 lakh were detected at the Guindy office. Other significant digital transactions included ₹13.58 lakh at the Thennur Electrical Maintenance Office in Tiruchirappalli and ₹7.24 lakh at the Ariyalur Taluk Office.
The raids also covered the Pallavaram office of the Government Chief Electrical Inspector, the Palladam Sub-Registrar's Office in Tiruppur district, the Arani Municipality Office in Tiruvannamalai, the Madanur Block Development Office in Tirupattur, the Rishivandiyam Block Development Office in Kallakurichi and the Kadayanallur Block Development Office in Tenkasi.
Searches were also conducted at the Tirunelveli Sub-Registrar's Office and the office of the Assistant Director of the Pharmaceuticals Department, among several other establishments.
Cash Recovered From Government Offices
The department said cash amounting to ₹6.85 lakh was detected at the Nilgiris Panchayat office, while ₹1.92 lakh was found at the Tiruppur Corporation office.
Officials examined office records, cash holdings and digital transaction details during the searches to establish the source and purpose of the money.
The Anti-Corruption Department is now examining the transactions and cash recovered during the one-day operation and investigating the circumstances under which the money was allegedly received or held at the government offices.
The department's official list of locations covered by the operation shows the scale of the coordinated crackdown, with government establishments across multiple regions of Tamil Nadu coming under simultaneous scrutiny.
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