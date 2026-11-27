Tamil Nadu: Two Men Found Guilty In Sexual Assault And Murder Of 10-Year-Old Girl Near Sulur
Coimbatore POCSO Special Court Judge K Hariharan examined 68 witnesses during trial while police filed an 819-page charge sheet within 21 days of the murder.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 7:26 PM IST
Coimbatore: A special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act here on Friday found Karthik and Mohan guilty in the sexual assault and murder of a 10-year-old girl near Sulur. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on December 4.
The girl, from Kannampalayam near Sulur, went missing on May 21 while playing in front of her house. Following a complaint by her parents, Sulur police launched a search and recovered her body the next day from a coconut grove near Kannampalayam pond.
The post-mortem examination confirmed that the child had been sexually assaulted and strangled to death.
Police investigation revealed that Karthik, a construction worker living in the neighbourhood, allegedly lured the girl with a promise to buy her chocolates, abducted her on a two-wheeler, sexually assaulted her and murdered her. Mohan was identified as an accomplice. Both were subsequently arrested.
The case was heard by Coimbatore POCSO Special Court Judge K Hariharan. As many as 68 witnesses were examined during the trial. Police filed an 819-page charge sheet within 21 days of the murder and submitted key evidence, including CCTV footage.
கோயம்புத்தூர் மாவட்டம் : காவல்துறையின் துரிதமான புலன் விசாரணை - சூலூர் POCSO வழக்கில் நீதிமன்றம் அறிவிப்பு * சிறுமி காணாமல் போனது தொடர்பாக 21.05.2026 அன்று குலுார் காவல் நிலையத்தில் வழக்கு பதிவு. * CCTV ஆய்வு மூலம் 22.05.2026 அன்று உடல் மீட்கப்பட்டது. * எதிரிகள் கார்த்தி (35) மற்றும் மோகன் (31) இருவரும் 23.05.2026 அன்று கைது செய்யப்பட்டு சிறையில் அடைக்கப்பட்டனர். * 16 இடங்களில் CCTV, DNA, CDR/IPDR, கைபேசி டிஜிட்டல் தடயவியல் ஆய்வு உட்பட விரிவான புலனாய்வு. * 105 சாட்சிகள் விசாரிக்கப்பட்டனர். * வழக்கு பதிவு செய்த 20 நாட்களுக்குள் 10.06.2026 இறுதி அறிக்கை தாக்கல். * நீதிமன்றத்தில் 68 அரசு சாட்சிகள் + 2 எதிரி சாட்சிகள் விசாரணை; 221 ஆவணங்கள் + 10 பொருள் சான்றுகள் சமர்ப்பிப்பு. * 27.11.2026 அன்று போக்சோ சிறப்பு நீதிமன்றம் இரண்டு எதிரிகளை குற்றவாளிகள் என அறிவுப்பு. * குழந்தைகளுக்கு எதிரான குற்றங்களில் துரித மற்றும் அறிவியல் புலனாய்வுக்கு காவல்துறை உறுதி அளித்துள்ளது. Coimbatore District: Swift Police Investigation – Court Verdict in Sulur POCSO Case * A case was registered at Sulur Police Station on 21.05.2026 following a complaint about a missing girl. * Following CCTV analysis, the girl's body was recovered on 22.05.2026. * The accused, Karthi (35) and Mohan (31), were arrested on 23.05.2026 and remanded to judicial custody. * An extensive investigation was carried out, including CCTV analysis at 16 locations, DNA testing, CDR/IPDR analysis and mobile phone digital forensic examination. * A total of 105 witnesses were examined. * The final report was filed on 10.06.2026, within 20 days of registration of the case. * During the trial, 68 prosecution witnesses and 2 defence witnesses were examined. A total of 221 documents and 10 material objects were produced before the court. * On 27.11.2026, the Special POCSO Court declared both accused guilty. * The Police remain committed to swift and scientific investigation of crimes against children.— Tamil Nadu Police (@tnpoliceoffl) November 27, 2026
After hearing arguments from both sides, the court pronounced its verdict on Friday, holding both accused guilty. The sentence will be announced on December 4.
Before the verdict was delivered, Karthik and Mohan were brought from prison to the court under heavy police security.
Speaking to reporters, Mohan denied being associated with Karthik and claimed that he had been the person who caught him. He also denied any involvement in the crime and said he would present his version before the judge.
“I was the one who caught Karthik. Don't call him my friend. Karthik was in contact with the women in my house. There is no crime against me. I have nothing to do with this case. I will inform the judge about this,” he told reporters.
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