ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Two Men Found Guilty In Sexual Assault And Murder Of 10-Year-Old Girl Near Sulur

The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence against accused Karthik and Mohan on December 4. ( ETV Bharat )

Coimbatore: A special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act here on Friday found Karthik and Mohan guilty in the sexual assault and murder of a 10-year-old girl near Sulur. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on December 4.

The girl, from Kannampalayam near Sulur, went missing on May 21 while playing in front of her house. Following a complaint by her parents, Sulur police launched a search and recovered her body the next day from a coconut grove near Kannampalayam pond.

The post-mortem examination confirmed that the child had been sexually assaulted and strangled to death.

Police investigation revealed that Karthik, a construction worker living in the neighbourhood, allegedly lured the girl with a promise to buy her chocolates, abducted her on a two-wheeler, sexually assaulted her and murdered her. Mohan was identified as an accomplice. Both were subsequently arrested.

The case was heard by Coimbatore POCSO Special Court Judge K Hariharan. As many as 68 witnesses were examined during the trial. Police filed an 819-page charge sheet within 21 days of the murder and submitted key evidence, including CCTV footage.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court pronounced its verdict on Friday, holding both accused guilty. The sentence will be announced on December 4.