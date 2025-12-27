ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Two Arrested For Kidnapping 5-Year-Old In Coimbatore, Demanded Rs 2 Lakh Ransom

The two workers kidnapped their colleague’s son over a salary dispute. ETV Bharat ( ETV Bharat )

Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu Police have arrested two men who allegedly kidnapped the five-year-old son of a worker from North-East India as an act of revenge and demanded a ransom of Rs 2 lakh. Police said the child’s father, Imran alias Abdul Haq (29), a native of Assam, has been living with his wife Parveen and their son Humayun (5) at a private factory’s residential quarters in Oraikkalpalayam near Annur in Coimbatore district for the past year. The boy went missing from the residential quarters two days ago. Soon after, unidentified persons contacted Imran on his mobile phone and told him, “We have kidnapped your son. We will release him if you pay Rs 2 lakh.” Shocked by the call, Imran lodged a complaint at the Annur police station. Kidnappers arrested (ETV Bharat)