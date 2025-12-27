Tamil Nadu: Two Arrested For Kidnapping 5-Year-Old In Coimbatore, Demanded Rs 2 Lakh Ransom
Coimbatore police arrested two factory workers for kidnapping a five-year-old boy and demanding a Rs 2 lakh ransom over a salary dispute.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 4:52 PM IST
Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu Police have arrested two men who allegedly kidnapped the five-year-old son of a worker from North-East India as an act of revenge and demanded a ransom of Rs 2 lakh.
Police said the child’s father, Imran alias Abdul Haq (29), a native of Assam, has been living with his wife Parveen and their son Humayun (5) at a private factory’s residential quarters in Oraikkalpalayam near Annur in Coimbatore district for the past year.
The boy went missing from the residential quarters two days ago. Soon after, unidentified persons contacted Imran on his mobile phone and told him, “We have kidnapped your son. We will release him if you pay Rs 2 lakh.” Shocked by the call, Imran lodged a complaint at the Annur police station.
Based on the complaint, police registered a case and traced the phone number used for the ransom call. The signal was found in Palakkad district, Kerala. Acting on the lead, a police team rushed to Palakkad on Saturday, arrested two men who were hiding there, and safely rescued the child.
Further investigation revealed that the accused were Sulaiman Ali and Anwar Ali, both natives of Assam and employed at the same factory as the child’s father.
Police said the kidnapping was carried out to take revenge against Soriful, another Assam native who had helped the accused secure jobs at the factory.
Officers found that Soriful had allegedly misappropriated part of the accused men’s wages. Unable to confront him directly, they kidnapped Imran’s son, who is related to Soriful and demanded ransom.
The Annur police later produced the accused before a court, which remanded them to Coimbatore Central Prison. The incident, in which co-workers kidnapped a colleague’s child over a financial dispute, has caused shock in the area.
