ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Government Revokes Astrologer’s Appointment As OSD Amid Backlash

Pandit, known for his dual role as an astrologer and a spokesperson for the TVK, has been a close aide to the leadership during the recent electoral campaign. After Vijay took oath as the Tamil Nadu CM, Rickey Radhan Pandit was appointed as his OSD.

The move came a day after the astrologer was appointed to the key post. An order issued by the Principal Secretary to the Government on May 13 read, " The order issued regarding the appointment of Thiru. Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as Officer on Special duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister is hereby revoked".

Chennai: Following widespread criticism, including from its allies, the TVK government in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday revoked the appointment of its spokesperson and astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

The move received widespread criticism both from TVK’s allies and opposition. Talking to X, Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil said on Tuesday,” Beats me. Why would an astrologer require an OSD position ?? Can any one explain.”

Meanwhile, D Ravikumar, General Secretary, VCK, another ally of the TVK, said that the move is unacceptable. In a post on X, he said, “This is unacceptable in a secular government. The Honourable Chief Minister should reconsider this."

Taking a jibe at the TVK, AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP IS Inbadurai wrote on X, "The astrologer failed to predict his own fate. Bad days have begun for the Vijay government." Earlier today, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson TKS Elangovan took a jibe at the appointment, saying that all an astrologer can do is make predictions. He noted that Vettrivel will need an advisor as per the rules and government powers.

"Hereafter, the Parliament Assembly has no role to play. Only the timing will be given by the astrologers. He is not an official. He needs somebody who can advise him properly as per the rules and as per the government powers. What can an astrologer do? He can predict, that's all. He has more faith in him than his party," the DMK leader said.