ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: TVK Government Inks 190 MoUs Worth ₹1.73 Trillion In Just 200 Days; 1.98 Lakh Jobs Projected

The 2nd 'Vetri Investment and Implementation' conference in Chennai on Wednesday, facilitated 78 MoUs involving investments of ₹58,214 crore and projected employment for 65,786 people. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has attracted investments worth a whopping ₹1.73 lakh crore through 190 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), paving the way for 1,98,557 jobs during its first 200 days in office, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced on Wednesday.

At the second 'Vetri Investment and Implementation' conference held in Chennai on Wednesday (November 25), the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department facilitated the signing of 78 MoUs involving investments of ₹58,214 crore and projected employment for 65,786 people.

With these agreements, the total number of MoUs signed during the government's first 200 days has reached 190, according to the state government.

The agreements cover a wide range of sectors, including automobiles and auto components, electronics, semiconductors, aerospace and defence, textiles, heavy engineering, logistics, renewable energy, shipbuilding, food processing, tourism and information technology.

Major Industrial Investments

Royal Enfield will invest ₹1,000 crore in an electric motorcycle manufacturing project in Tamil Nadu, creating an estimated 500 jobs. The government described it as the company's first electric motorcycle manufacturing project in India.

will invest ₹1,000 crore in an electric motorcycle manufacturing project in Tamil Nadu, creating an estimated 500 jobs. The government described it as the company's first electric motorcycle manufacturing project in India. South Korean steel major POSCO plans to establish a steel processing facility in Krishnagiri district with an investment of ₹250 crore and 200 jobs.

plans to establish a steel processing facility in Krishnagiri district with an investment of ₹250 crore and 200 jobs. Two Hyundai component suppliers, Hwashin Automotive India Private Limited and Seoyon E-Hwa Summit Automotive India Private Limited , have signed expansion agreements involving ₹850 crore and ₹520 crore, respectively. The combined investment of ₹1,370 crore is expected to generate 500 jobs.

, have signed expansion agreements involving ₹850 crore and ₹520 crore, respectively. The combined investment of ₹1,370 crore is expected to generate 500 jobs. Brazil-based WEG will invest ₹2,000 crore in an integrated manufacturing facility in Dharmapuri district, creating an estimated 3,000 jobs. The plant will manufacture electric motors, automation equipment and control devices and is expected to be the company's largest integrated project outside Brazil.

will invest ₹2,000 crore in an integrated manufacturing facility in Dharmapuri district, creating an estimated 3,000 jobs. The plant will manufacture electric motors, automation equipment and control devices and is expected to be the company's largest integrated project outside Brazil. Sweden-based PMC Hydraulics will establish its first manufacturing facility in Krishnagiri, involving an investment of ₹300 crore and 300 jobs. The company will relocate part of its manufacturing operations from Bengaluru to Tamil Nadu.

will establish its first manufacturing facility in Krishnagiri, involving an investment of ₹300 crore and 300 jobs. The company will relocate part of its manufacturing operations from Bengaluru to Tamil Nadu. JK Fenner plans to establish a manufacturing plant in Sivaganga district with an investment of ₹900 crore, creating 1,650 jobs.

plans to establish a manufacturing plant in Sivaganga district with an investment of ₹900 crore, creating 1,650 jobs. Raana Semiconductors will invest ₹150 crore in Krishnagiri to develop indigenous Czochralski crystal-growth machinery and technology, with an estimated 150 jobs.

Textiles, Logistics And Infra

Several prominent textile companies, including Ramraj, SCM, Avanitha, KPR, Arthanari, LS Mills and GHCL, have signed agreements to expand their manufacturing capacities and businesses.

Thyagarajar Mills has partnered with Germany's Euro Textiles to establish a cotton jacquard fabric manufacturing plant in Virudhunagar district. The project involves an investment of ₹100 crore.

The government said nine MoUs across various sectors account for investments of ₹3,928 crore and 14,650 jobs.

A major logistics initiative involves the establishment of 12 multi-modal logistics parks and dry ports at strategic locations across the state. The projects entail an investment of ₹15,250 crore and are expected to create 8,375 jobs. An IT park project involving ₹125 crore and 50 jobs has also been agreed upon.

The agreements cover 25 districts, including several industrially backward regions. Eighteen MoUs involving ₹17,413 crore and 16,411 jobs have been signed for projects in districts such as Sivaganga, Dharmapuri, Virudhunagar, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram, Tiruvannamalai and Theni.

Foreign Flow & Emerging Sectors

Fourteen companies headquartered in Brazil, Finland, Germany, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden and the United States have committed to investments totalling ₹14,798 crore, the government said.