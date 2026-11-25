Tamil Nadu: TVK Government Inks 190 MoUs Worth ₹1.73 Trillion In Just 200 Days; 1.98 Lakh Jobs Projected
The agreements cover a range of sectors, including automobiles, electronics, semiconductors, aerospace and defence, textiles, engineering, logistics, renewable energy, shipbuilding, food processing, tourism and IT.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 7:28 PM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has attracted investments worth a whopping ₹1.73 lakh crore through 190 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), paving the way for 1,98,557 jobs during its first 200 days in office, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced on Wednesday.
At the second 'Vetri Investment and Implementation' conference held in Chennai on Wednesday (November 25), the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department facilitated the signing of 78 MoUs involving investments of ₹58,214 crore and projected employment for 65,786 people.
With these agreements, the total number of MoUs signed during the government's first 200 days has reached 190, according to the state government.
The agreements cover a wide range of sectors, including automobiles and auto components, electronics, semiconductors, aerospace and defence, textiles, heavy engineering, logistics, renewable energy, shipbuilding, food processing, tourism and information technology.
Major Industrial Investments
மாண்புமிகு தமிழ்நாடு முதலமைச்சர் திரு.ச.ஜோசப் விஜய் அவர்கள் முன்னிலையில் இன்று (25.11.2026) சென்னையில் நடைபெற்ற வெற்றி தமிழ்நாடு முதலீடு மற்றும் செயலாக்க மாநாட்டில், தொழில், முதலீட்டு ஊக்குவிப்பு மற்றும் வர்த்தகத் துறை சார்பில் 58,214 கோடி ரூபாய் முதலீடு மற்றும் 65,786 நபர்களுக்கு வேலைவாய்ப்பு அளித்திடும் வகையில் 78 புரிந்துணர்வு ஒப்பந்தங்கள் மேற்கொள்ளப்பட்டன. மேலும், 7,925 கோடி ரூபாய் முதலீடு மற்றும் 19,965 நபர்களுக்கு வேலைவாய்ப்பு அளிக்கும் வகையில் 15 திட்டங்களுக்கு அடிக்கல் நாட்டி வைத்தார். அதனைத் தொடர்ந்து, 1,430 கோடி ரூபாய் முதலீடு மற்றும் 1,710 நபர்களுக்கு வேலைவாய்ப்பு அளிக்கும் வகையில் 6 திட்டங்களைத் தொடங்கி வைத்தார். 5 நிறுவனங்களில் பல்வேறு பணியிடங்களுக்குத் தெரிவுசெய்யப்பட்ட 18 நபர்களுக்குப் பணிநியமன ஆணைகளையும் வழங்கினார். In the presence of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru. C. Joseph Vijay, 78 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed on behalf of the Department of Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce at the Vettri Tamil Nadu Investment and Conversion Conclave held in Chennai today (25.11.2026), involving investments commitments of Rs. 58,214 crore and providing employment opportunities to 65,786 persons. Further, the Hon’ble Chief Minister laid the foundation stones for 15 projects involving an investment of Rs. 7,925 crore and providing employment opportunities to 19,965 persons. Subsequently, Hon’ble Chief Minister inaugurated six projects involving an investment of Rs. 1,430 crore and providing employment opportunities to 1,710 persons. He also presented appointment orders to 18 candidates selected for various positions in five companies. #CMJosephVijay— CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) November 25, 2026
- Royal Enfield will invest ₹1,000 crore in an electric motorcycle manufacturing project in Tamil Nadu, creating an estimated 500 jobs. The government described it as the company's first electric motorcycle manufacturing project in India.
- South Korean steel major POSCO plans to establish a steel processing facility in Krishnagiri district with an investment of ₹250 crore and 200 jobs.
- Two Hyundai component suppliers, Hwashin Automotive India Private Limited and Seoyon E-Hwa Summit Automotive India Private Limited, have signed expansion agreements involving ₹850 crore and ₹520 crore, respectively. The combined investment of ₹1,370 crore is expected to generate 500 jobs.
- Brazil-based WEG will invest ₹2,000 crore in an integrated manufacturing facility in Dharmapuri district, creating an estimated 3,000 jobs. The plant will manufacture electric motors, automation equipment and control devices and is expected to be the company's largest integrated project outside Brazil.
- Sweden-based PMC Hydraulics will establish its first manufacturing facility in Krishnagiri, involving an investment of ₹300 crore and 300 jobs. The company will relocate part of its manufacturing operations from Bengaluru to Tamil Nadu.
- JK Fenner plans to establish a manufacturing plant in Sivaganga district with an investment of ₹900 crore, creating 1,650 jobs.
- Raana Semiconductors will invest ₹150 crore in Krishnagiri to develop indigenous Czochralski crystal-growth machinery and technology, with an estimated 150 jobs.
Textiles, Logistics And Infra
A new milestone in just 200 days! 190 MoUs. ₹1.73 lakh crore in investment commitments. 1.98 lakh employment commitments. The 2nd VETTRI Tamil Nadu Investment & Conversion Conclave 2026, presided over by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru. C. Joseph Vijay, marked another significant milestone in the State’s investment journey. Of the 112 MoUs signed since May 2026, 83 have been converted, achieving a conversion rate of 74.1%. With the signing of 78 new MoUs, representing investment commitments of ₹58,214 crore and an employment potential of 65,786 jobs, Tamil Nadu has taken its cumulative tally to 190 MoUs in just 200 days. The Conclave also featured foundation stone-laying ceremonies for 15 projects and the inauguration of 6 projects, underscoring Tamil Nadu’s continued focus on translating investment commitments into tangible outcomes. As Tamil Nadu advances towards its vision of becoming a US$1.5 trillion economy by 2036, the focus remains on investment, implementation and inclusive growth. From commitments to conversion. From investments to impact. #VettriTamilNadu #WhereVisionBecomesVictory #InvestInTN #MakeInTN #InnovateInTN #ThriveInTN @CMOTamilnadu @TNIndMinOffice @Keerthana4VNR @deepakj2012 @Pallavi2607 @TNDIPRNEWS @SIPCOTTN @TIDCO_1965 @tiicofficial @tnplofficial @TNSalt @ticelbiopark @Tancements— Guidance Tamil Nadu (@Guidance_TN) November 25, 2026
Several prominent textile companies, including Ramraj, SCM, Avanitha, KPR, Arthanari, LS Mills and GHCL, have signed agreements to expand their manufacturing capacities and businesses.
Thyagarajar Mills has partnered with Germany's Euro Textiles to establish a cotton jacquard fabric manufacturing plant in Virudhunagar district. The project involves an investment of ₹100 crore.
The government said nine MoUs across various sectors account for investments of ₹3,928 crore and 14,650 jobs.
A major logistics initiative involves the establishment of 12 multi-modal logistics parks and dry ports at strategic locations across the state. The projects entail an investment of ₹15,250 crore and are expected to create 8,375 jobs. An IT park project involving ₹125 crore and 50 jobs has also been agreed upon.
The agreements cover 25 districts, including several industrially backward regions. Eighteen MoUs involving ₹17,413 crore and 16,411 jobs have been signed for projects in districts such as Sivaganga, Dharmapuri, Virudhunagar, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram, Tiruvannamalai and Theni.
Foreign Flow & Emerging Sectors
VIDEO | Chennai: Tamil Nadu government and industry leaders exchange MOUs at Vettri Investment and Conversion Conclave. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/EbhTxzFyrY— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2026
Fourteen companies headquartered in Brazil, Finland, Germany, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden and the United States have committed to investments totalling ₹14,798 crore, the government said.
Of the 78 MoUs signed on Wednesday, 58 relate to new industrial projects, accounting for 64% of the total investment value. Eighteen agreements concern the expansion of existing facilities, while two are hybrid projects involving both new investments and expansions.
Twelve MoUs have been signed with start-ups in the aerospace and defence sector, focusing on next-generation technologies.
The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) will collaborate with the Chettinadu Aerospace Development Alliance to establish a dedicated drone industrial cluster at Kanadukathan in Sivaganga district. The proposed facility will integrate manufacturing, technology development, prototype design, testing and training, including a Beyond Visual Line of Sight testing and training facility through Anna University's Centre for Aerospace Research.
An agreement with Amazon Seller Services is aimed at helping businesses, manufacturers, artisans, weavers and entrepreneurs in Tamil Nadu access international markets through e-commerce exports.
New Projects & Employment
Every investment begins with trust. Every commitment is strengthened by action. Through investor-focused policies, institutional reforms and sustained Government action, Tamil Nadu continues to turn investment commitments into tangible opportunities. The 2nd VETTRI Tamil Nadu Investment & Conversion Conclave takes this journey forward, reinforcing investor confidence and creating new possibilities. Built on trust. Driven by vision. Defined by action. Trust in Tamil Nadu. Trust Your Tamil Nadu! #VettriTamilNadu #WhereVisionBecomesVictory #InvestInTN #MakeInTN #InnovateInTN #ThriveInTN @CMOTamilnadu @TNIndMinOffice @Keerthana4VNR @deepakj2012 @Pallavi2607 @TNDIPRNEWS @SIPCOTTN @TIDCO_1965 @tiicofficial @tnplofficial @TNSalt @ticelbiopark @Tancements— Guidance Tamil Nadu (@Guidance_TN) November 25, 2026
Apart from signing the MoUs, Chief Minister Vijay laid foundation stones for 15 projects involving investments of ₹7,925 crore and projected employment for 19,965 people.
He also inaugurated six completed projects involving investments of ₹1,430 crore and providing employment to 1,710 people.
Appointment orders were handed over to 18 candidates selected by five companies — UPS, Autoliv, Stylcove, Mahindra & Mahindra and Omron — according to the government announcement.
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