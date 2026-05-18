Tamil Nadu Tourist Killed After Getting Trapped Under Elephant During Clash At Dubare Camp
Joysi - the tourist - who was standing nearby, reportedly fell during the commotion and became trapped beneath the elephant.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST|
Updated : May 18, 2026 at 7:06 PM IST
Kodagu: A 33-year-old woman tourist from Tamil Nadu was killed after she accidentally fell and became trapped under an elephant during a sudden clash between two elephants at the Dubare Elephant Camp in Karnataka’s Kodagu district on Monday.
The deceased, identified as Joysi from Tamil Nadu, was reportedly standing near the riverbank watching elephants being bathed when the incident occurred.
According to forest officials, two camp elephants - Kanjan and Martanda - unexpectedly turned aggressive during the bathing session. Despite efforts by mahouts to control them, Kanjan allegedly attacked Martanda, causing the latter to lose balance and collapse.
Officials said she sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot. Karnataka Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre expressed grief over the incident, calling it 'deeply shocking and painful'.
"This is an unfortunate incident that nobody could have imagined. May the departed soul rest in peace and may her family find the strength to bear this loss," said Khandre.
He added that a detailed inquiry has been ordered into the incident, and authorities have been directed to take preventive measures to avoid similar tragedies in the future. Khandre also stressed that even trained elephants remain wild animals whose behaviour can be unpredictable.
The minister suggested stricter visitor safety protocols at elephant camps, including restrictions on tourists touching elephants, posing close to them for photographs, feeding them items such as bananas and jaggery, or participating in bathing activities. He also called for ensuring a safe distance between visitors and captive wild animals.
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