ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Tourist Killed After Getting Trapped Under Elephant During Clash At Dubare Camp

Kodagu: A 33-year-old woman tourist from Tamil Nadu was killed after she accidentally fell and became trapped under an elephant during a sudden clash between two elephants at the Dubare Elephant Camp in Karnataka’s Kodagu district on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Joysi from Tamil Nadu, was reportedly standing near the riverbank watching elephants being bathed when the incident occurred.

According to forest officials, two camp elephants - Kanjan and Martanda - unexpectedly turned aggressive during the bathing session. Despite efforts by mahouts to control them, Kanjan allegedly attacked Martanda, causing the latter to lose balance and collapse.

Officials said she sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot. Karnataka Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre expressed grief over the incident, calling it 'deeply shocking and painful'.