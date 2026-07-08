ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Will Soon Constitute Five-Member Panel For Appointment Of VCs: Minister

The minister also said the state would soon fill vacancies for principals and assistant professors in government colleges.

Tamil Nadu To Soon Constitute Five-Member Panel For Appointment Of VCs: Minister
File photo of Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister Viswanathan (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 8, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan on Wednesday said the state government would soon constitute a five-member committee for the appointment of Vice-Chancellors in universities.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting facilities at Dr Dharmambal Government Women’s Polytechnic College in Chennai, the minister said the proposal was discussed at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Joseph Vijay.

He said the existing three-member Vice-Chancellor selection committee is likely to be expanded into a five-member panel and expressed confidence that appointments would be made soon after the new committee is constituted.

He said the government has requested the governor’s approval for nomination of another syndicate representative to the committees and expressed hope that the proposal would be cleared soon. Currently, the three-member VC search panels include the university’s syndicate/senate nominee, a governor nominee and a nominee of the state government.

He also reiterated the Tamil Nadu government's stand that the Chief Minister should be the Chancellor of state universities.

On faculty recruitment, the minister said interviews for the recruitment of assistant professors in government arts and science colleges would be held shortly as the Teachers Recruitment Board found no irregularities in the examination conducted in December 2025.

He said nearly 42,000 candidates had appeared for the recruitment examination and added that the government would also take steps to fill about 90 vacant principal posts in government arts and science colleges.

Read More

  1. Tamil Nadu Minister Viswanathan Says No Need For CM To Be Chancellor Of Universities; Opposition Criticises
  2. Tamil Nadu: Vijay-led TVK Expands Cabinet, 23 New Ministers Inducted; Congress Returns To Ministry After Decades

TAGGED:

FIVE MEMBER VC SELECTION COMMITTEE
TN HIGHER EDUCATION MINISTER
ASSISTANT PROFESSOR RECRUITMENT TN
GOVERNMENT COLLEGES TAMIL NADU
TAMIL NADU VC APPOINTMENTS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.