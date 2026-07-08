ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Will Soon Constitute Five-Member Panel For Appointment Of VCs: Minister

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan on Wednesday said the state government would soon constitute a five-member committee for the appointment of Vice-Chancellors in universities.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting facilities at Dr Dharmambal Government Women’s Polytechnic College in Chennai, the minister said the proposal was discussed at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Joseph Vijay.

He said the existing three-member Vice-Chancellor selection committee is likely to be expanded into a five-member panel and expressed confidence that appointments would be made soon after the new committee is constituted.

He said the government has requested the governor’s approval for nomination of another syndicate representative to the committees and expressed hope that the proposal would be cleared soon. Currently, the three-member VC search panels include the university’s syndicate/senate nominee, a governor nominee and a nominee of the state government.