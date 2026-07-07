Tamil Nadu To Launch Online Property Registration For First-Time Home, Land Buyers From August 17
First-time buyers can complete registrations without visiting sub-registrar offices thus reducing physical visits, curbing middlemen and improving transparency in property transactions.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 8:20 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu's Registration Department will introduce an 'Anywhere Registration' scheme from August 17, allowing first-time buyers of houses, apartments and land to register their properties entirely online without visiting a sub-registrar office.
The announcement was made by Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister Lokesh Tamilselvan after inspecting the Integrated Commercial Taxes Department office here on Tuesday, along with senior registration department officials.
The minister said the initiative is part of the state government's efforts to modernise public services and deliver transparent, citizen-friendly governance.
He said the new system would initially benefit first-time property buyers, with construction companies being issued unique login IDs to facilitate online registration of plots, apartments and houses from anywhere and at any time.
According to the minister, the 'Anywhere Registration' scheme is expected to reduce footfall at registration offices by around 30% in the first phase. The government plans to gradually expand the facility so that most property registrations can eventually be completed online.
"To ensure accountability, a dedicated helpline will be introduced for buyers to report issues related to document processing or services provided by developers. Any deficiencies in registration documents reported to the sub-registrar's office will be rectified within 30 days," he said.
Tamilselvan also stressed that the department has been instructed to ensure the actual market value of land is reflected in registration documents. Pending issues related to guideline values and street values will also be addressed within a month.
He asserted that the government is committed to eliminating the role of middlemen in registration offices and said no complaints had been received regarding illegal charges based on square footage.
"I have not received any complaints so far about charging this much money per square foot. You are saying that every government has charged money in a different style. No such fee will be charged by the Registration Department in this government," said Tamilselvan.
He further revealed that the expert committee's report on revising land guideline values has been received and that a final decision will be taken after consultations with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
On land records, he said the Registration Department is working with the Revenue Department to automate the process so that patta transfers and name changes can be initiated immediately after property registration.
"We have set a target of generating ₹31,000 crore in revenue through the Registration Department. The government is also examining whether title deeds for apartments should be transferred directly to buyers' names," said Tamilselvan and reiterated that pattas will not be issued for water bodies, wetlands or other protected lands, reaffirming the government's commitment to safeguarding ecologically sensitive areas.
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