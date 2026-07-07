ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu To Launch Online Property Registration For First-Time Home, Land Buyers From August 17

Tamil Nadu Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister Lokesh Tamilselvan said 'Anywhere Registration' scheme is part of government's efforts to modernise public services. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's Registration Department will introduce an 'Anywhere Registration' scheme from August 17, allowing first-time buyers of houses, apartments and land to register their properties entirely online without visiting a sub-registrar office.

The announcement was made by Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister Lokesh Tamilselvan after inspecting the Integrated Commercial Taxes Department office here on Tuesday, along with senior registration department officials.

The minister said the initiative is part of the state government's efforts to modernise public services and deliver transparent, citizen-friendly governance.

He said the new system would initially benefit first-time property buyers, with construction companies being issued unique login IDs to facilitate online registration of plots, apartments and houses from anywhere and at any time.

According to the minister, the 'Anywhere Registration' scheme is expected to reduce footfall at registration offices by around 30% in the first phase. The government plans to gradually expand the facility so that most property registrations can eventually be completed online.

"To ensure accountability, a dedicated helpline will be introduced for buyers to report issues related to document processing or services provided by developers. Any deficiencies in registration documents reported to the sub-registrar's office will be rectified within 30 days," he said.