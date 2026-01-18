ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu To Host Annual National Awards For Classical Literature; CM Stalin Decries 'Political Interference'

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced the launch of Classical Language Literature Awards, an initiative to honour excellence in seven Indian languages.

​​Chief Minister Stalin, who released translated books at the International Book Festival, made the statement during the closing ceremony held at the Kalaivanar Arangam in Chepauk on Sunday.

In his speech, Stalin said, “We are conducting book festivals so that the flame of knowledge spreads to every home in Tamil Nadu. Book fairs are being held not only in Chennai but also in various other districts. When a book fair was already being held in Nandanam, some would ask why this international book fair was necessary. I tell them that this international book fair is important for translation and exchange, as it allows us to take our books to many countries. That is why this book fair is being held.”

According to Stalin, he wished that an international book fair, like those held in other countries, should take place in Tamil Nadu, and that wish has been fulfilled. “I desire that our thoughts and writings reach many countries. The highest thoughts of the world should reach our people, and this international book fair is being held for that purpose,” he added.

The Chief Minister said Tamil Nadu is not only an excellent hub for investment but also a leading state in sharing knowledge. “Language is not something that divides but a bridge that connects people worldwide. By reading books, you are opening a window to the world. Every page you read will build your self-confidence. Let us create a prosperous society and take the Tamil language to the world,” he added.