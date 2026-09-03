Tamil Nadu To Have New Integrated Secretariat Complex In Chennai At Rs 1,200 Cr: Vijay
Vijay says there is limited scope for constructing additional buildings and undertaking necessary development works at existing Fort St. George complex.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday announced plans to build a new integrated administrative complex comprising the Legislative Assembly and the Secretariat with modern facilities at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore.
Announcing it in the Legislative Assembly on September 3 under Rule 110, Vijay said the new Assembly-cum-Secretariat complex will integrate all government departments in a single place and it will not only house modern offices but also provide infrastructure for administrative work to be done quickly and in a coordinated manner.
Fort St. George, East India Company's Power Seat
“Construction of Fort St. George began in 1640, around the time the East India Company started its commercial operations in Chennai, and was completed in 1644. It was later elevated to the main administrative headquarters of the British rule in 1652. After independence, Fort St. George continues to function as the Secretariat of the Government of Tamil Nadu. It has been the administrative centre of Tamil Nadu for around 400 years and is a major symbol of the state's governance and administrative tradition," Vijay said.
The Fort St. George complex has a total area of 107 acres but only 4 acres is under the Government of Tamil Nadu for the use of the Secretariat. The remaining areas are under the control of the Defence Ministry and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
As a result, there are various restrictions on the construction of new buildings, expansion and development works in the Secretariat complex. Currently, the Secretariat is mainly operating from two buildings, Vijay said.
Secretariat Functioning From 2 Buildings
The St. George's Fort building, known as the main building of the Secretariat, houses the Legislative Assembly, chambers of the Chief Minister, Ministers, Chief Secretary, officials and various important government departments. This building is spread over an area of approximately 2.07 lakh square feet.
As the administrative needs of the state government continued to expand, a building with a ground floor and 10 floors covering an area of 3,75,000 square feet was constructed in 1978 to address the shortage of office space. Thousands of employees, including government secretaries and officers, work in this building.
While the administrative requirements and staff strength of the Secretariat have increased over the years, the area of the existing buildings has not been expanded accordingly. Moreover, since the remaining land in the Fort St. George complex is under the control of Defence and the ASI, there is limited scope for constructing additional buildings and undertaking the necessary development works.
New Integrated Secretariat Complex
"Considering these needs, instead of setting up just a new Secretariat, a new complex will be created to integrate all government departments into one administrative complex. This new complex will not only house modern offices but also provide infrastructure for administrative work to be done quickly and in a coordinated manner," Vijay said.
The new integrated Secretariat complex will include a new Legislative Assembly building, Secretariat offices, offices for all major government departments, modern fire and security facilities, accessible facilities for the disabled, adequate parking spaces, modern conference halls, public service centres, modern facilities for government officials, and environmentally friendly structures in accordance with green building standards.
Furthermore, even though the new Secretariat is being set up, the heritage buildings of Fort St. George, which played an important role in the administrative history of Tamil Nadu, will be preserved. They will be maintained as historical monuments and their architectural and heritage value will be preserved so that future generations can appreciate them.
"Considering the future administrative needs of Tamil Nadu, a new integrated complex comprising the new Legislative Assembly and the Secretariat will be built over an area of 2 million square feet. The project is to be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs. 1,200 crore," Vijay said.
According to the CM, the main objective of this new Secretariat complex is to preserve the 400-year-old administrative heritage of Fort St. George, while at the same time creating a modern administrative structure that is suitable for the needs of the coming centuries.
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