ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu To Have New Integrated Secretariat Complex In Chennai At Rs 1,200 Cr: Vijay

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday announced plans to build a new integrated administrative complex comprising the Legislative Assembly and the Secretariat with modern facilities at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore.

Announcing it in the Legislative Assembly on September 3 under Rule 110, Vijay said the new Assembly-cum-Secretariat complex will integrate all government departments in a single place and it will not only house modern offices but also provide infrastructure for administrative work to be done quickly and in a coordinated manner.

Fort St. George, East India Company's Power Seat

“Construction of Fort St. George began in 1640, around the time the East India Company started its commercial operations in Chennai, and was completed in 1644. It was later elevated to the main administrative headquarters of the British rule in 1652. After independence, Fort St. George continues to function as the Secretariat of the Government of Tamil Nadu. It has been the administrative centre of Tamil Nadu for around 400 years and is a major symbol of the state's governance and administrative tradition," Vijay said.

The Fort St. George complex has a total area of ​​107 acres but only 4 acres is under the Government of Tamil Nadu for the use of the Secretariat. The remaining areas are under the control of the Defence Ministry and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

As a result, there are various restrictions on the construction of new buildings, expansion and development works in the Secretariat complex. Currently, the Secretariat is mainly operating from two buildings, Vijay said.

Secretariat Functioning From 2 Buildings

The St. George's Fort building, known as the main building of the Secretariat, houses the Legislative Assembly, chambers of the Chief Minister, Ministers, Chief Secretary, officials and various important government departments. This building is spread over an area of ​​approximately 2.07 lakh square feet.