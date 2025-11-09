ETV Bharat / state

TN To Get India’s First ‘Women’s Wellness On Wheels’ Vehicles: Minister Ma Subramanian

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday said Chief Minister Stalin will inaugurate the country's first 'Women's Wellness on Wheels' vehicle in 10 days.

According to him, Tamil Nadu plans to launch 38 vehicles in 38 districts under the scheme to protect women from cancer. He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event organised by the Social Welfare Department to distribute savings certificates and maturity funds to girls.

“Complete check-ups to women to screen them for cancer risks such as cervical cancer and breast cancer are possible in these fully-equipped vehicles, the first of its kind in India,” said the health minister. Subrmanian handed over the Social Welfare Department’s maturity funds to 118 girls.

The girls were selected from the South Chennai district as well as the second zone of the Puducherry district. “They will have access to Rs 50,000 once they attain 18 years of age." He also said on behalf of the Social Welfare Department, 259 girl children were given savings certificates.