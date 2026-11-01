Tamil Nadu To Get 26 New Special Courts Cases To Handle POCSO Cases
CM Vijay has issued a directive in this regard which states that the courts will aid in speedy trial of POCSO cases.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST
Chennai: In a bid to curb crimes against women and children and ensure swift justice for victims, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar on Sunday issued a decisive order to establish 26 new special courts in the state.
The Chief Minister’s directive specifies that the special courts will be dedicated exclusively to handling cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. Furthermore, with the goal of creating a drug-free Tamil Nadu, the state government has also ordered the establishment of four additional special courts, specifically to adjudicate cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.
In a press release regarding this, the state government said, "The state government has been consistently taking various proactive measures to prevent crimes against women and children, ensure prompt legal action against perpetrators, and guarantee timely justice for victims."
In this context, during a review meeting concerning the status of pending POCSO cases across Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister inquired in detail about the nature of the cases, their current status, and the additional number of courts required to exclusively handle matters under the POCSO Act.
"Following the review, the Chief Minister directed that all necessary steps be taken to expedite the trial of these cases and ensure that those found guilty receive appropriate punishment under the law. He further ordered immediate action to establish POCSO courts in every district," the release said.
Currently, 22 special courts are operational in the state to handle cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, with another four set to become functional soon. Given the number of pending cases, and in accordance with the Chief Minister’s directive, a government order has been issued to establish 26 new special courts comprising 12 new special courts and 14 additional special courts at a total cost of Rs. 46.59 crore, the release added.
With this, a total of 52 special courts will be operational across the 47 police districts of Tamil Nadu. The courts will focus exclusively on the expedited trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, with the objective of ensuring justice for victims and securing maximum possible sentences for the perpetrators.
Besides, as part of the Tamil Nadu government’s "Drug-Free Tamil Nadu" initiative, the state is taking various measures to curb drug trafficking and consumption. This includes ensuring the swift disposal following due legal process of cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Currently, there are 11 special courts functioning in Tamil Nadu. Given the necessity to expedite the trial and resolution of all pending cases under the NDPS Act, the state government acting on the Chief Minister’s directive has issued an order to establish for additional special courts- one each in Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, and Vellore, and one additional special court in Chennai.
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