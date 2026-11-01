ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu To Get 26 New Special Courts Cases To Handle POCSO Cases

File photo of CM Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar ( X@CMOTamilnadu )

Chennai: In a bid to curb crimes against women and children and ensure swift justice for victims, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar on Sunday issued a decisive order to establish 26 new special courts in the state.

The Chief Minister’s directive specifies that the special courts will be dedicated exclusively to handling cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. Furthermore, with the goal of creating a drug-free Tamil Nadu, the state government has also ordered the establishment of four additional special courts, specifically to adjudicate cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

In a press release regarding this, the state government said, "The state government has been consistently taking various proactive measures to prevent crimes against women and children, ensure prompt legal action against perpetrators, and guarantee timely justice for victims." In this context, during a review meeting concerning the status of pending POCSO cases across Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister inquired in detail about the nature of the cases, their current status, and the additional number of courts required to exclusively handle matters under the POCSO Act. "Following the review, the Chief Minister directed that all necessary steps be taken to expedite the trial of these cases and ensure that those found guilty receive appropriate punishment under the law. He further ordered immediate action to establish POCSO courts in every district," the release said.