Tamil Nadu To Form Commission To Curb Honour Killings, Says CM Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced the formation of a state commission to prevent honour killings, raise public awareness, and recommend a dedicated law to address the issue. The commission will be headed by retired judge KN Basha and will include senior officials under his leadership. It will seek the opinion of affected people and various segments of society before submitting its recommendations to the government.

"There should be a movement created to spread awareness against honour killings," CM Stalin said. The Chief Minister added that, based on the commission's recommendations, the state government will introduce a specific law to curb honour killings and ensure justice for victims.

"Headed by Retired Judge KN Basha, a state commission will be formed to raise awareness and to pass a law on Honour Killing. Retired justice will head the commission with many officials under him. They will seek opinions from affected individuals, and various segments will provide recommendations to the government. Based on these recommendations, the Tamil Nadu State government will pass a law in this regard," he said.