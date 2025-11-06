ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu To Enforce Rs 20 Lakh Insurance Rule For Mega Political Rallies

Chennai: A new rule requiring an insurance fee of Rs. 20 lakh to be paid for meetings attended by more than 50,000 people will soon come into effect in Tamil Nadu.

Amidst the Madras High Court's order to formulate guidelines for political parties' campaigning, a consultative meeting of all parties was held under the chairmanship of ministers.

The Madras High Court had ordered that permanent guidelines be formulated for public meetings and campaigns that political parties and their leaders can hold. In line with this, the Tamil Nadu government had called for an all-party meeting on Thursday. Tamil Nadu ministers K.N. Nehru, M.Subramanian, and Raghupathi chaired the meeting. Representatives of 20 parties, including DMK, AIADMK, BJP, Congress, Naam Tamilar, and VKC, participated.

In this meeting, a detailed explanation was given to all political parties about the draft guidelines formulated by the Tamil Nadu government. It was stated that the performance should be held at a specific time, compensation for damage to private property, and a separate space for women, children, the elderly, and the disabled should be provided when submitting the application for permission.

It has been announced that one guard should be appointed for every 200 people in low-risk areas, one guard for every 100 people in moderate-risk areas, and one guard for every 50 people in high-risk areas. In case of damage to the public meeting venue, it has been stated that an insurance fee of one lakh rupees should be paid for meetings with 5,000 to 10,000 participants, three lakh rupees for meetings with 10,000 to 20,000 participants, eight lakh rupees for meetings with 20,000 to 50,000 participants, and up to two million rupees for meetings with more than 50,000 participants.