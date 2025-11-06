Tamil Nadu To Enforce Rs 20 Lakh Insurance Rule For Mega Political Rallies
A new guideline regime will mandate insurance up to Rs 20 lakh for rallies of over 50,000 people, strict safety norms, and advance permissions.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 10:23 PM IST
Chennai: A new rule requiring an insurance fee of Rs. 20 lakh to be paid for meetings attended by more than 50,000 people will soon come into effect in Tamil Nadu.
Amidst the Madras High Court's order to formulate guidelines for political parties' campaigning, a consultative meeting of all parties was held under the chairmanship of ministers.
The Madras High Court had ordered that permanent guidelines be formulated for public meetings and campaigns that political parties and their leaders can hold. In line with this, the Tamil Nadu government had called for an all-party meeting on Thursday. Tamil Nadu ministers K.N. Nehru, M.Subramanian, and Raghupathi chaired the meeting. Representatives of 20 parties, including DMK, AIADMK, BJP, Congress, Naam Tamilar, and VKC, participated.
In this meeting, a detailed explanation was given to all political parties about the draft guidelines formulated by the Tamil Nadu government. It was stated that the performance should be held at a specific time, compensation for damage to private property, and a separate space for women, children, the elderly, and the disabled should be provided when submitting the application for permission.
It has been announced that one guard should be appointed for every 200 people in low-risk areas, one guard for every 100 people in moderate-risk areas, and one guard for every 50 people in high-risk areas. In case of damage to the public meeting venue, it has been stated that an insurance fee of one lakh rupees should be paid for meetings with 5,000 to 10,000 participants, three lakh rupees for meetings with 10,000 to 20,000 participants, eight lakh rupees for meetings with 20,000 to 50,000 participants, and up to two million rupees for meetings with more than 50,000 participants.
During the event, volunteers should be deployed in the party at a rate of one for every 100 people. Drinking water, sanitation, food, mobile toilets, etc., should be provided. Permission should be granted at least 5 days before the meeting is held.
It has been stated that those organizing the meeting should provide toilets and drinking water facilities and follow the rules of the Fire Department and Health Department. Furthermore, if political party leaders want to hold a road show, they should clearly indicate in advance the place where the speech will be given, the time of the special guest's arrival, and the expected crowd. It has also been announced that after the completion of the specific event, a police inspector should visit the place and prepare a detailed report on the complaints and violations that arose there.
If it is confirmed that the event organizers have gathered more than 50 per cent of the specified number, the deposit amount will be deducted, and legal action will be taken against them. It has been said that the organizers should set up a barrier 500 feet away from the place where the special invitees will speak while conducting a road show, and volunteers should be used to prevent the vehicle from following them.
It has been announced that a petition seeking permission should be submitted 10 days in advance for an approved location and 21 days in advance for an unauthorized location. In this regard, suggestions have been received from representatives of various political parties, and it has been informed that written comments can be submitted by November 10. It is expected that the Tamil Nadu government will compile these comments and prepare a final report in full and submit it to the court.