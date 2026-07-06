ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu To Enact New Law Against Caste Honour Killings, Says Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu

Chennai: Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu of the VCK has categorically stated that the government is committed to enacting a separate law to prevent caste honour killings.

On the occasion of the 40th death anniversary of the late former Deputy Prime Minister of India Babu Jagjivan Ram, Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu, paid floral tributes to his statue in Ezhilakam, Chennai.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, he said, “All Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes people unite in remembering Babu Jagjivan Ram. Babu Jagjivan Ram was the one who showed India's strength to the world during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. If India has achieved victory in various wars, the credit goes to the strategy of the person who was the Defence Minister at that time."

The Minister added, "He was the one who confirmed the reservation for SCs and STs in Parliament. He worked for the rights of SCs and STs across India. No one can hide the glory of Jagjivan Ram. He will continue to be honored by the Tamil Nadu government,” he said.