Tamil Nadu To Enact New Law Against Caste Honour Killings, Says Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu
The TVK government, of which Arasu's VCK is a part, has demanded a separate law against honour killings based on the Pasha Commission's report.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 2:05 PM IST
Chennai: Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu of the VCK has categorically stated that the government is committed to enacting a separate law to prevent caste honour killings.
On the occasion of the 40th death anniversary of the late former Deputy Prime Minister of India Babu Jagjivan Ram, Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu, paid floral tributes to his statue in Ezhilakam, Chennai.
Speaking to reporters afterwards, he said, “All Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes people unite in remembering Babu Jagjivan Ram. Babu Jagjivan Ram was the one who showed India's strength to the world during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. If India has achieved victory in various wars, the credit goes to the strategy of the person who was the Defence Minister at that time."
The Minister added, "He was the one who confirmed the reservation for SCs and STs in Parliament. He worked for the rights of SCs and STs across India. No one can hide the glory of Jagjivan Ram. He will continue to be honored by the Tamil Nadu government,” he said.
Arasu continued, “The police are investigating the murder that occurred in Mayiladuthurai, based on which, mandatory action will be taken in the honour killing case. All measures will be taken to prevent honour killings."
"We have talked about the need for a separate law to prevent caste honour killings on the very first day of the Assembly. I will definitely emphasise this when the Assembly meets this time. We are determined to enact a separate law to prevent caste honour killings, no matter what," he said.
A commission was set up under the chairmanship of retired judge K N Pasha during the previous DMK government to prevent caste honour killings. The current TVK government has demanded that a separate law be enacted against honour killings based on the report of this commission.
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