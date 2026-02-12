ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu To Document Archaeological Monuments At Village Level: Minister

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Archaeology Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Thursday said archaeological monuments will be documented at the village level in all districts to record the state's cultural history.

He was speaking at the four-day international seminar on Tamil inscriptions at the Egmore Museum on behalf of the archaeological department. At the event, he launched a website on the ancient symbols of Tamil Nadu and unveiled two books — Inscribed Potsherds of Tamil Nadu Graffiti and Tamili and Traditional Water Management Sluice Technology in Tamil Nadu.

The event was attended by Egmore MLA Paranthaman, additional chief secretaries Udayachandran and Manivasan, World Tamil Research Institute chairman Balakrishnan and others.

"Inscriptional studies are not only about studying ancient inscriptions, but also about understanding the evolution of politics, economy, culture, society, technology, etc. When inscriptions are compared with literary sources, they are found to be reliable," Thennarasu said.