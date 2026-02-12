Tamil Nadu To Document Archaeological Monuments At Village Level: Minister
Archaeology Minister Thangam Thennarasu said out of one lakh inscriptions recorded from South India, 30,000 are from TN, dating back to the 6th century BC
Published : February 12, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Archaeology Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Thursday said archaeological monuments will be documented at the village level in all districts to record the state's cultural history.
He was speaking at the four-day international seminar on Tamil inscriptions at the Egmore Museum on behalf of the archaeological department. At the event, he launched a website on the ancient symbols of Tamil Nadu and unveiled two books — Inscribed Potsherds of Tamil Nadu Graffiti and Tamili and Traditional Water Management Sluice Technology in Tamil Nadu.
The event was attended by Egmore MLA Paranthaman, additional chief secretaries Udayachandran and Manivasan, World Tamil Research Institute chairman Balakrishnan and others.
"Inscriptional studies are not only about studying ancient inscriptions, but also about understanding the evolution of politics, economy, culture, society, technology, etc. When inscriptions are compared with literary sources, they are found to be reliable," Thennarasu said.
The minister said the inscriptions and writings on metal objects in the future reflect the reliability of the past. "Out of more than one lakh inscriptions recorded from South India, about 30,000 are from Tamil Nadu alone, dating back to the 6th century BC," he added.
He asserted that such evidence can be used by historians across the globe to improve and study cultural development. The state archaeology department is using modern science in the process of documenting the heritage of Tamil Nadu, with the aim of recording its cultural history through a 20-year vision plan.
Under the plan, archaeological monuments are being documented at the village level and field research is underway in Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Nilgiris, Erode and Tiruppur districts, where modern digital technologies are being used to record the inscriptions.
"Beyond field research, the state archaeological department is also in the process of modernising museums. It is also conducting new excavations in collaboration with national and international research institutions," he said.
