Tamil Nadu: Three Car Drivers Arrested For Complicity In Veeramani POCSO Case
Veeramani, along with his accomplices Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan, were previously arrested in connection with the case.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 10:35 PM IST
Chennai: Three drivers of Gem Granite founder R Veeramani were arrested on Monday for their alleged complicity in the sexual harassment of minors, police officials said.
The drivers were identified as Lasar, Parthiban, and Babu.
The three men were arrested for allegedly bringing minor girls and acting as accomplices to Veeramani's sexual offences, police said.
Among the arrested, Lasar had been employed by the industrialist for 23 years and Babu for eight years.
Following the arrests, authorities conducted searches at their respective residences regarding their involvement in the criminal activities, resulting in the seizure of eight cellphones and 55 documents.
The arrests are part of an ongoing probe into five cases registered against the industrialist.
The investigation was initially triggered after the Chennai City Police Anti-Vice Squad received a pendrive. The device allegedly contained a video of Veeramani engaging in a sexual offence with a minor girl in the bedroom of a house belonging to Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan. Based on this footage, the Chennai City Police Central Crime Branch, Anti-Vice Squad registered a case.
Veeramani, along with his accomplices Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan, were previously arrested in connection with the case.
Additionally, an individual named Ganesan was arrested for failing to alert the police despite possessing another video that showed Veeramani being obscene with a minor. All four individuals were subsequently imprisoned.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to conduct an intensive investigation into the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases. While four cases were already pending against Veeramani, a fifth case was registered on October 2.
An investigation into the cases is currently underway.
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