ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Three Car Drivers Arrested For Complicity In Veeramani POCSO Case

Chennai: Three drivers of Gem Granite founder R Veeramani were arrested on Monday for their alleged complicity in the sexual harassment of minors, police officials said.

The drivers were identified as Lasar, Parthiban, and Babu.

The three men were arrested for allegedly bringing minor girls and acting as accomplices to Veeramani's sexual offences, police said.

Among the arrested, Lasar had been employed by the industrialist for 23 years and Babu for eight years.

Following the arrests, authorities conducted searches at their respective residences regarding their involvement in the criminal activities, resulting in the seizure of eight cellphones and 55 documents.

The arrests are part of an ongoing probe into five cases registered against the industrialist.