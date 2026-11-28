ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Three Ayyappa Devotees From Namakkal Killed In Road Accident Near Karur

Karur: Three Ayyappa devotees from Namakkal district were killed and four others, including an eight-year-old girl, injured when the car in which they were returning from Sabarimala collided with a lorry on the Karur-Dindigul National Highway near Aravakurichi in the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Manikandan, Govindan and Palanivel, all from the Mangalapuram area of Rasipuram taluk in Namakkal district.

The group had travelled to the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Keralam in a car and was returning to Namakkal after darshan. The accident occurred at around 1.45 AM as the car approached Aravakurichi. It reportedly collided with an unidentified lorry travelling ahead.

The impact left the three men trapped in the wreckage. Police and local residents struggled to retrieve their bodies from the mangled vehicle. The bodies were subsequently shifted to Karur Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Four other occupants of the car — Dhanush, Harish, Chidambaram and eight-year-old Dhanshika — sustained injuries. They were admitted to a private hospital in Aravakurichi for treatment. Harish was later shifted to Karur Government Hospital for further treatment.

Police suspect that the lorry may have continued without stopping after the collision. Its spare tyre reportedly fell off at the accident spot. Aravakurichi police have registered a case and launched an investigation.