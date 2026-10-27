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4 Re-Arrested After 17 Inmates Escaped From Prison In Tamil Nadu’s Theni, Attacking Guards

Preliminary investigations suggest that one of the escaped prisoners had pretended to have a seizure, reports Srinivas.

Four Re-Arrested After 17 Prisoners Escaped From Prison in Tamil Nadu’s Theni, Attacking Guards
Southern Zone IG Vijayendra Bidari briefing media about the incident. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 27, 2026 at 8:03 AM IST

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Theni: Four prisoners were re-arrested after 17 inmates escaped from the District Prison in Thekkampatti in Theni district of Tamil Nadu late Monday night, police said. Four of the prisoners were re-arrested.

According to police, the prisoners attacked the prison guards and escaped from the prison at around 10 pm on Monday. Following the incident, District Superintendent of Police Praveen Gautham and Southern Zone IG Vijayendra Bidari visited the prison and enquired with the prison guards about the escape.

Among those who escaped are Lingam, Raja, Karuppasamy, Silambarasan, Tirupathi, Meenakshi Sundaram, and Sabari, hailing from Madurai district. Three of them are under trial for alleged involvement in gang activity.

Among those who escaped, four of the inmates have been re-arrested. A prisoner named Praveen from Perungudi, Madurai, was caught by the police in a forest area near the prison and brought to the prison.

Police have caught an inmate named Silambarasan from the Thevaram area of ​​Theni district early Tuesday morning. Police have also arrested Rajkumar and Raja Sikandar.

“We received information that prisoners had escaped from Thekkampatti Prison at around 10.20 pm. 17 special teams have been formed to catch them, and an intensive search operation is underway,” Bidari told reporters after visiting the prison.

Preliminary investigations suggest that one of the escaped prisoners had pretended to have a seizure. It was then revealed that a total of 17 prisoners escaped after attacking prison guards who came to provide first aid to the person who had a seizure.

"Following the prisoner escape incident, the police are conducting intensive vehicle checks across Theni district. In addition, intensive search operations are underway with the help of sniffer dogs to catch the escapees," Bidari added.

Also read:

  1. UP: History-Sheeter Escapes After Family 'Attacks' Police Team
  2. Gang Ambushes Armed Odisha Police Team In Madhya Pradesh, Frees Drug Accused

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TAMIL NADU JAIL ESCAPE
THENI JAIL ESCAPE

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