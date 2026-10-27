ETV Bharat / state

4 Re-Arrested After 17 Inmates Escaped From Prison In Tamil Nadu’s Theni, Attacking Guards

Southern Zone IG Vijayendra Bidari briefing media about the incident. ( ETV Bharat )

Theni: Four prisoners were re-arrested after 17 inmates escaped from the District Prison in Thekkampatti in Theni district of Tamil Nadu late Monday night, police said. Four of the prisoners were re-arrested.

According to police, the prisoners attacked the prison guards and escaped from the prison at around 10 pm on Monday. Following the incident, District Superintendent of Police Praveen Gautham and Southern Zone IG Vijayendra Bidari visited the prison and enquired with the prison guards about the escape.

Among those who escaped are Lingam, Raja, Karuppasamy, Silambarasan, Tirupathi, Meenakshi Sundaram, and Sabari, hailing from Madurai district. Three of them are under trial for alleged involvement in gang activity. Among those who escaped, four of the inmates have been re-arrested. A prisoner named Praveen from Perungudi, Madurai, was caught by the police in a forest area near the prison and brought to the prison. Police have caught an inmate named Silambarasan from the Thevaram area of ​​Theni district early Tuesday morning. Police have also arrested Rajkumar and Raja Sikandar.