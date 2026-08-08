ETV Bharat / state

Come September 1, Tamil Nadu Temples To Completely Ban Devotees From Carrying Mobile Phones

Chennai: The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department has ordered a ban on devotees carrying mobile phones into temples across Tamil Nadu from September 1, 2026, as part of measures to preserve the sanctity and traditional decorum of temple premises.

The department said the decision follows complaints about devotees taking photographs, recording videos and shooting social media reels and selfies inside temples. Such activities, it said, cause inconvenience to other worshippers and affect the spiritual atmosphere of the temples.

According to a circular issued by the HR&CE Commissioner, secure mobile phone deposit facilities must be arranged near temple entrances, temple premises or existing footwear-storage centres. Devotees will have to deposit their phones before entering the temple.

Rs 5 Fee For Mobile Phone Storage

The department has directed temples to collect Rs 5 per mobile phone for safe custody and issue receipts to devotees.

Temples have also been instructed to prominently display notices informing devotees that mobile phones are prohibited inside the premises. The ban is to be announced through public-address systems as well.

Adequate personnel or volunteers must be deployed to collect, securely store and return the devices to devotees after their darshan.

The department has further directed temples to deploy sufficient staff to monitor violations, including unauthorised photography and videography. Appropriate action, including filing police complaints where necessary, may be taken against those violating the restrictions.

Restrictions On Photography During VIP Visits

The circular also lays down additional restrictions concerning the visits of VIPs, celebrities and other prominent personalities to temples.

When the visit of a celebrity or dignitary, including those from the film and arts sectors, comes to the notice of temple authorities, details such as the temple being visited, expected time of arrival and number of accompanying persons must be communicated to the Commissioner's office at least one day in advance, or immediately if the information is received later.