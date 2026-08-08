Come September 1, Tamil Nadu Temples To Completely Ban Devotees From Carrying Mobile Phones
The government said the decision follows complaints about devotees taking photographs, recording videos and shooting reels and selfies inside temples.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
Chennai: The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department has ordered a ban on devotees carrying mobile phones into temples across Tamil Nadu from September 1, 2026, as part of measures to preserve the sanctity and traditional decorum of temple premises.
The department said the decision follows complaints about devotees taking photographs, recording videos and shooting social media reels and selfies inside temples. Such activities, it said, cause inconvenience to other worshippers and affect the spiritual atmosphere of the temples.
According to a circular issued by the HR&CE Commissioner, secure mobile phone deposit facilities must be arranged near temple entrances, temple premises or existing footwear-storage centres. Devotees will have to deposit their phones before entering the temple.
Rs 5 Fee For Mobile Phone Storage
The department has directed temples to collect Rs 5 per mobile phone for safe custody and issue receipts to devotees.
Temples have also been instructed to prominently display notices informing devotees that mobile phones are prohibited inside the premises. The ban is to be announced through public-address systems as well.
Adequate personnel or volunteers must be deployed to collect, securely store and return the devices to devotees after their darshan.
The department has further directed temples to deploy sufficient staff to monitor violations, including unauthorised photography and videography. Appropriate action, including filing police complaints where necessary, may be taken against those violating the restrictions.
Restrictions On Photography During VIP Visits
The circular also lays down additional restrictions concerning the visits of VIPs, celebrities and other prominent personalities to temples.
When the visit of a celebrity or dignitary, including those from the film and arts sectors, comes to the notice of temple authorities, details such as the temple being visited, expected time of arrival and number of accompanying persons must be communicated to the Commissioner's office at least one day in advance, or immediately if the information is received later.
The department has made it clear that photography and videography will not be permitted inside temple premises during such visits.
The movement and entry of VIPs must be regulated in a manner that does not inconvenience ordinary devotees or disrupt regular worship. Temple traditions, rituals and sanctity must also be protected.
Only persons who have obtained prior permission, or officials and staff whose presence is essential for security and administrative purposes, will be permitted to accompany VIPs and celebrities inside the temple.
Officials Held Responsible For Implementation
The HR&CE Commissioner has directed Zonal Joint Commissioners to communicate the instructions to Executive Officers, Inspectors, Trustees and administrators of temples under their jurisdiction and ensure strict implementation.
The department has also warned that appropriate action will be taken if violations occur and officials fail to enforce the prescribed procedures.
The new measures are aimed at reducing disruptions inside temples, protecting the privacy and convenience of devotees and ensuring that traditional temple practices and decorum are maintained.
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