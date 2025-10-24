ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Teen Son Strangles Mother To Death For Scolding Him Over Lack Of Study

Representational image. ( IANS )

Kallakurichi: A 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the murder of his mother, who was found dead at a field in Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu on October 20. The police identified the killer after they found the shirt button at the crime scene. On October 20, Maheswari, 40, had gone to a field to cut grass for their cattle. However, when she didn't return home for a long time, her husband and relatives searched for her. During the search, they were shocked to find Maheswari's body at a field. Soon after the incident came to light, the Thirunavalur police rushed to the spot and sent Maheswari's body to the Government Hospital in Mundiyampakkam, Villupuram, for a post-mortem. The autopsy revealed that Maheswari had been murdered. The police registered a case and launched an intensive investigation. Breakthrough in the case