Tamil Nadu: Teen Son Strangles Mother To Death For Scolding Him Over Lack Of Study
The 14-year-old boy said he smothered his mother to death as she didn't like him watching TV and would constantly scold him for his habit.
Published : October 24, 2025 at 12:47 AM IST
Kallakurichi: A 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the murder of his mother, who was found dead at a field in Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu on October 20.
The police identified the killer after they found the shirt button at the crime scene. On October 20, Maheswari, 40, had gone to a field to cut grass for their cattle. However, when she didn't return home for a long time, her husband and relatives searched for her.
During the search, they were shocked to find Maheswari's body at a field. Soon after the incident came to light, the Thirunavalur police rushed to the spot and sent Maheswari's body to the Government Hospital in Mundiyampakkam, Villupuram, for a post-mortem.
The autopsy revealed that Maheswari had been murdered. The police registered a case and launched an intensive investigation.
Breakthrough in the case
The much-needed breakthrough in the case was achieved when the shirt button of the son of the deceased was found near Maheswari's body. The police investigation revealed that the button belonged to the second son's shirt. Upon further questioning, the 14-year-old boy confessed to killing his mother.
The boy's confession: Shocking details
In his statement, the boy said, "I am not interested in studying, though I would go to school every day. After coming home, I wouldn't study, and instead would spend my time playing with friends, roaming around, and watching TV. My mother didn't like me watching TV and would constantly scold me for it. This led to resentment towards her.''
According to the boy, on Diwali day, a quarrel broke out between his parents in the afternoon. "In the heat of the moment, my mother slapped him and scolded me for not studying and roaming around. This enraged me. Later, she went to a nearby field to cut grass for the cattle, and I followed her. There, I wanted to know the reason for her scolding me. She slapped me hard on the cheek. I got furious and pushed her down, then stepped on her neck with my leg. When she didn't die, I used her mangalsutra to strangle her, and she died within seconds," the boy added.
The police produced him before the Ulundurpet Criminal Court and then sent him to the Cuddalore Juvenile Reformatory.