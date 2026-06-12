ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Teen Boy 'Beaten To Death', Buried At Goat Farm; Three Of Owner's Family Among Four Arrested

Tiruttani: The alleged murder and burial of a teenage boy at a goat farm near Tiruttani has shocked Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district. Police have arrested four persons in connection with the incident, which took place three months ago.

Balamurugan, a resident of MGR Nagar in Tiruttani Municipality, runs a farm rearing chickens, ducks, and goats in Murugambattu Panchayat near Tiruttani. To manage the farm, he had employed Vennila, the aunt of his friend Vinoth, a resident of Indira Nagar, Tiruttani.

Vennila had been living and working at the farm for the past six months along with her three sons, Suresh (15), Surya (7), and Deva (4).

Two nights ago, Vennila approached the Tiruttani police station and lodged a complaint alleging that farm owner Balamurugan had beaten her eldest son Suresh to death and buried the body on the farm premises.

Acting on the complaint, Tiruttani police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. During the probe, several shocking details emerged.

According to police, Balamurugan had gone on a trip with his family in February. After returning, he reportedly found that the number of chickens on the farm had reduced. He also questioned Vennila over an issue related to goat grazing in a neighbouring orchard.

It is alleged that Balamurugan and Vinoth brutally assaulted Vennila and her son Suresh with an iron hammer. Suresh allegedly died on the spot.

Vennila told police that the boy's body was buried on a portion of the farm. She also alleged that Balamurugan's wife Bhuvaneshwari, their 15-year-old daughter, and Vinoth were involved in the crime.