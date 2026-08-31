ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: TASMAC Employees Hit Salary Jackpot; Pay Raised Up To ₹33,023 from September 1

Tamil Nadu Minister for Prohibition and Excise K Vignesh on Monday announced a substantial revision in the monthly salaries of thousands of TASMAC employees. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: In a major bonanza for thousands of TASMAC employees, Tamil Nadu Minister for Prohibition and Excise K Vignesh on Monday announced a substantial revision in their monthly salaries, with supervisors set to receive ₹33,023, sellers ₹30,284 and assistant sellers ₹28,680 from September 1.

Making a series of announcements in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, the minister said the salary revision and other welfare measures were aimed at improving the working conditions and welfare of employees who have been serving in TASMAC retail outlets for the past 23 years.

The salary revision alone will cost the state government ₹486.90 crore annually, he said.

Salary Increased Substantially After 23 years

According to the minister, TASMAC (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation) employees who will come around 30,000 had been receiving monthly wages ranging between ₹2,000 and ₹14,000 for several years.

From September 1, the revised monthly salaries will be:

Supervisors: ₹33,023

Sellers: ₹30,284

Assistant Sellers: ₹28,680

The announcement marks one of the biggest revisions in the remuneration structure for TASMAC retail employees.

₹20,000 festival advance, uniform allowance announced

The government also announced several additional welfare benefits for TASMAC employees.

Employees will be eligible for a festival advance of ₹20,000.

They will also receive ₹6,000 annually towards the cost of purchasing fabric and stitching three uniforms.

Eight-hour Shifts And Weekly Off

In another significant announcement, TASMAC employees will be provided with:

Eight-hour duty shifts on a rotational basis

One weekly holiday

Two days of paid casual leave every month

The measures are expected to address long-standing demands relating to working hours and leave benefits.

Allowance For Cleanliness And Basic Facilities

The government will provide monthly funds to TASMAC retail outlets to improve cleanliness and provide basic amenities.

The monthly allocation will be:

₹5,000 for shops in city areas

₹4,000 for shops in municipal and panchayat areas

₹3,000 for shops in rural areas

The funds will be used to meet expenses relating to cleanliness and other basic facilities at retail outlets.