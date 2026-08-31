Tamil Nadu: TASMAC Employees Hit Salary Jackpot; Pay Raised Up To ₹33,023 from September 1
Excise Minister Vignesh also issued a stern warning TASMAC employees against charging customers more than the officially prescribed price of liquor at TASMAC outlets.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
Chennai: In a major bonanza for thousands of TASMAC employees, Tamil Nadu Minister for Prohibition and Excise K Vignesh on Monday announced a substantial revision in their monthly salaries, with supervisors set to receive ₹33,023, sellers ₹30,284 and assistant sellers ₹28,680 from September 1.
Making a series of announcements in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, the minister said the salary revision and other welfare measures were aimed at improving the working conditions and welfare of employees who have been serving in TASMAC retail outlets for the past 23 years.
The salary revision alone will cost the state government ₹486.90 crore annually, he said.
Salary Increased Substantially After 23 years
According to the minister, TASMAC (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation) employees who will come around 30,000 had been receiving monthly wages ranging between ₹2,000 and ₹14,000 for several years.
From September 1, the revised monthly salaries will be:
- Supervisors: ₹33,023
- Sellers: ₹30,284
- Assistant Sellers: ₹28,680
The announcement marks one of the biggest revisions in the remuneration structure for TASMAC retail employees.
₹20,000 festival advance, uniform allowance announced
The government also announced several additional welfare benefits for TASMAC employees.
Employees will be eligible for a festival advance of ₹20,000.
They will also receive ₹6,000 annually towards the cost of purchasing fabric and stitching three uniforms.
Eight-hour Shifts And Weekly Off
In another significant announcement, TASMAC employees will be provided with:
- Eight-hour duty shifts on a rotational basis
- One weekly holiday
- Two days of paid casual leave every month
- The measures are expected to address long-standing demands relating to working hours and leave benefits.
Allowance For Cleanliness And Basic Facilities
The government will provide monthly funds to TASMAC retail outlets to improve cleanliness and provide basic amenities.
The monthly allocation will be:
- ₹5,000 for shops in city areas
- ₹4,000 for shops in municipal and panchayat areas
- ₹3,000 for shops in rural areas
The funds will be used to meet expenses relating to cleanliness and other basic facilities at retail outlets.
Special Examination For 250 Employees
The minister also announced that steps would be taken to appoint 250 eligible TASMAC employees as Junior Assistants through a special examination. The announcement could provide a new avenue for career advancement for employees working in TASMAC retail shops.
Rehabilitation Assistance Doubled
The government will also strengthen rehabilitation measures for people who have reformed after serving prison sentences in cases involving illicit arrack brewing and the sale of illegal liquor. Rehabilitation assistance will be increased from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh. A ₹10-crore Rehabilitation Fund will be established for the initiative.
New Methanol Policy On The Cards
The Tamil Nadu government will formulate a new policy to regulate the use of methanol and prevent its illegal diversion. The policy will focus on preventing methanol and methanol-based raw materials from being diverted for the manufacture of spurious liquor and illicit arrack.
Liquor licensing services to go digital
The government will expand the e-Kalaal platform to ensure greater transparency and digitisation in liquor-related licensing procedures.
New modules will be developed for processes including:
- Licence cancellation
- Licence surrender
- Licence transfer
Applications for the renewal of FL2, FL3, FL3A and FL3AA licences, along with permits relating to liquor imports and beer exports, will also be integrated into the digital platform.
The government has allocated ₹1.69 crore for the initiative.
ATVs And Drones For Enforcement
To strengthen action against illicit liquor production, the Prohibition Enforcement Wing will receive new equipment, including:
- 10 four-wheel-drive All-Terrain Vehicles
- 10 high-resolution surveillance drones
- Other essential operational equipment
- A total of ₹2.58 crore has been allocated for procuring the equipment.
The facilities are expected to help enforcement teams operate more effectively in remote and difficult terrains where illicit arrack brewing may take place.
₹10 Crore For Awareness Campaigns
The government has also doubled the funding for awareness campaigns on the dangers of illicit liquor, narcotic substances and drunken driving. The allocation has been increased from ₹5 crore to ₹10 crore.
An additional ₹2 crore will be spent on social media campaigns to create awareness among young people and the general public about the dangers of:
- Illicit arrack
- Spurious and adulterated liquor
- Narcotic substances
- Strict action against overcharging
Minister Vignesh also issued a stern warning to TASMAC employees against charging customers more than the officially prescribed price.
He said that between 2019 and earlier periods, employees found charging customers between ₹1 and ₹9 extra were generally subjected to fines.
However, under the present system, the government will adopt a much stricter approach.
“Even if an employee charges one rupee extra, he or she will face temporary suspension. If the same violation is repeated within the next three months, the employee will be permanently dismissed,” the minister warned.
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