'Tamil Nadu's Tambaram Hospice Care Centre, A Boon For Terminal Cancer Patients': Dr Kannan

"When a person suffering from cancer comes to us, we first conduct a physical examination to assess their condition. If the disease is in stages one and two, we call it the initial stage, and if it is in stage three or higher, it is believed to have started spreading. Even in the terminal stage, cancer can be treated and the patient is relieved of pain in the existing medical facilities," he said.

Dr Kannan, head and professor of the Cancer Department of the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, Chennai, in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, said, the centre will specifically cater to patients with advanced stage of cancer who have been released from hospitals since cure is no longer possible.

The Government Hospice Care Centre at Tambaram, affiliated with Madras Medical College and built at a cost of Rs 30.16 crore, was inaugurated by Minister of Public Health, M Subramanian. This centre is equipped with 180 beds, including an outpatient unit, a 16-bed intensive care unit, a 134-bed general ward and 30 paying beds. It has facilities to provide medical care to 300 to 400 cancer patients every year.

The worst part is when terminally ill patients die without treatment. To avoid such a situation, a 'nal aatharavu maiyam' (Hospice Care Centre) has been started in Chennai's Tambaram for patients suffering from stage 4 cancer and failing to responding to treatment. Patients in terminal stages where general medical care alone is not sufficient, will be admitted to this centre and provided with the necessary supportive treatment, including pain relief.

According to doctors, cancer is curable, depending on its stage, which generally spans from one to four. If the disease is detected in the early stages, meaning stage 1 or 2, it can often be cured. However, when it reaches stage 3, it starts spreading and if it passes to stage 4, even with appropriate treatment, the body refuses to respond due to lack of immunity. In this stage, the patient has to remain in the hospital for months.

Chennai: Cancer is a leading cause of death, making it one of the most fatal diseases globally, with its prevention and treatment being equally challenging in the medical field.

Explaining the situation when patients are sent to the Hospice Care Centre, he said, "Some of the patients suffering from cancer recover after initial treatment but the disease recurs. Treatment is provided to such patients. Sometimes, they still do not respond to treatment. Here, blood cells decrease significantly and the treatment given to the patients will lead to a condition that will become harmful for them. In such a situation, we are going to send them to the Hospice Care Centre."

Dr Kannan further said, "If a cancer patient has lung damage, he will definitely need oxygen support. He cannot be given oxygen at home. Therefore, we will keep him in a Hospice Care Centre and provide him oxygen. Also, he will not be able to eat properly so we will give him protein-rich food. Those in the last stage of the disease will be in a lot of pain. We will give them pills and injections to relieve the pain. Also, the patient will be mentally-affected. For their peace of mind, mental health counselling, meditation, yoga, and such other activities will be conducted for them. In addition, we are going to set up a small library for them to sit and read. The government has made arrangements to provide all these free of charge."

Elaborating on the treatment methods used for those who come to the hospital with symptoms of cancer, Dr Kannan said, "If cancer is detected in the first and second stages, it can be cured with surgery, radiation therapy, or medications, depending on the location of the tumour. For those who reach stage 3, will be treated with a combination of surgery, radiation, or chemotherapy. For those who reach stage 4, there are currently medical facilities that can reduce symptoms."

Dr Kannan also said that the patient will be affected depending on the location of the cancer. "If breast cancer spreads to the lungs, it will show symptoms and if it spreads to the bones, there may be unbearable pain. If it is only in the lungs, we will give homeotherapy treatment and if it is in the bones, the pain can be reduced with radiotherapy," he said.

"We will provide supportive treatments like pain relief, healthy protein-rich food, and oxygen therapy for those in stage 4 at the Hospice Care Centre. Some of them are unable to bear the pain and are likely to make drastic decisions in their final days therefore, we will also provide them with mental health counselling along with meditation and yoga. Also, since there is a Siddha Hospital near the Sanatorium Well Support Centre, the doctors there will also treat them.

In Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, Chennai, 2,200 new patients are treated with cancer symptoms every year. The hospital's cancer department treats 100 to 150 outpatients every day and an average of 50 to 60 inpatients. Furthermore, the 'Day Care Chemotherapy' facility caters to 25 to 35 outpatients every day, who undergo chemotherapy, he said.