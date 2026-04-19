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Tamil Nadu Stands As A Beacon On Social Justice Map: Tejashwi

A file photo of RJD leader Tejajshwi Yadav with MK Stalin at an election campaign rally in Tiruppur. ( PTI )

Coimbatore: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said Tamil Nadu stands as a beacon on the social justice map. Addressing an election campaign organised by the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in Mettupalayam of Coimbatore on Saturday evening, he said, "Under the DMK administration, Tamil Nadu's development and its journey toward social justice are truly commendable. Tamil Nadu shines as a beacon on the national map of social justice. Here, social justice is not merely a slogan. It is a commitment deeply interwoven with the daily lives of the people." Yadav further said that Tamil Nadu stands at the forefront in education, healthcare, industrialisation, and digital literacy. The state provides the second-largest contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). "From the plains of Bihar, where the @RJDforIndia under the able and revolutionary leadership of Sh. @laluprasadrjd Ji has carried forward the torch of social justice to the vibrant soil of Tamil Nadu, where the @arivalayam has shaped a revolution of equality. Our languages may differ, our cultural expressions may vary, but we refuse to accept injustice as destiny," he shared on X.