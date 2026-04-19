Tamil Nadu Stands As A Beacon On Social Justice Map: Tejashwi
Campaigning for the SPA candidates in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, the RJD leader said the state stands at the forefront in education, healthcare, industrialisation, and digital literacy.
Published : April 19, 2026 at 1:34 PM IST
Coimbatore: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said Tamil Nadu stands as a beacon on the social justice map.
Addressing an election campaign organised by the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in Mettupalayam of Coimbatore on Saturday evening, he said, "Under the DMK administration, Tamil Nadu's development and its journey toward social justice are truly commendable. Tamil Nadu shines as a beacon on the national map of social justice. Here, social justice is not merely a slogan. It is a commitment deeply interwoven with the daily lives of the people."
Yadav further said that Tamil Nadu stands at the forefront in education, healthcare, industrialisation, and digital literacy. The state provides the second-largest contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
"From the plains of Bihar, where the @RJDforIndia under the able and revolutionary leadership of Sh. @laluprasadrjd Ji has carried forward the torch of social justice to the vibrant soil of Tamil Nadu, where the @arivalayam has shaped a revolution of equality. Our languages may differ, our cultural expressions may vary, but we refuse to accept injustice as destiny," he shared on X.
Addressed a public meeting in Mettupalayam Assembly constituency along with Champion of Social Justice and human development Honourable Chief Minister of Tamilnadu Thiru @mkstalin Ji.— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 18, 2026
From the plains of Bihar, where the @RJDforIndia under the able and revolutionary leadership… pic.twitter.com/4Xh59kqiS5
He said the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attempting to undermine the principles of federalism. "The firm stance adopted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on issues such as the Delimitation Bill introduced in Parliament is praiseworthy. The people of Tamil Nadu must utilise their votes to uphold a political ideology and to safeguard social justice," he added.
Stalin stated that by introducing the Delimitation Bill, PM Modi has transformed him into a "Baasha", elevating him from the role of a mere "Manickam" who was previously focused solely on election-related tasks.
"During my visits to the Nilgiris district for various events, I met with the tribal communities and fulfilled their demands. I have taken concrete measures and implemented several schemes to prevent human-animal conflict in the region. I have executed various projects, including the upgraded bus terminus in Mettupalayam, new drinking water schemes, and the installation of solar-powered electric fences to mitigate human-animal conflict," Stalin said.
He said the very first official signature after winning the previous assembly election was for the 'Vidiyal Payanam scheme'. "Through this act, we subtly signalled that this administration prioritises the welfare of women. Regardless of the financial cost, be it crores of rupees, we launched initiatives such as the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai, which serves as a gesture of recognition and respect for the hard work and contributions of women. A state cannot truly prosper unless its women prosper alongside it. When I became Chief Minister, no one was happier than my wife," Stalin added.
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