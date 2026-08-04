ETV Bharat / state

Stalin Slams CM Vijay Over Son Udhayanidhi Arrest, Says 'Arrogance Will Lead to Destruction'

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin launched a scathing attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over the arrest of Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, alleging that the move was politically motivated and aimed at silencing criticism of the government.

In a strongly-worded statement, Stalin said the arrest followed his son Udhayanidhi's speech at a DMK-led protest in Thanjavur against the state government's handling of the Cauvery water dispute and the proposed Mekedatu dam project. Udhayanidhi was arrested by Tamil Nadu over his alleged remarks on Vijay and his actor friend during the protest on Tuesday.

Stalin alleged that instead of responding to the Opposition's criticism over the Cauvery issue, the government chose to arrest Udhayanidhi and register multiple cases against him to intimidate him.

Questioning the manner of the police action, Stalin asked, "If the purpose was only to conduct an investigation, why couldn't it be done in Chennai? Why was he taken to Thanjavur?"

He further alleged that the arrest was timed to prevent the Leader of the Opposition from attending the Tamil Nadu Assembly session and the presentation of the state Budget on August 5.