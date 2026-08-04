Stalin Slams CM Vijay Over Son Udhayanidhi Arrest, Says 'Arrogance Will Lead to Destruction'
Former Chief Minister alleged that the arrest was timed to prevent Leader of the Opposition from attending the Assembly session and the presentation of Budget.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 8:26 PM IST
Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin launched a scathing attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over the arrest of Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, alleging that the move was politically motivated and aimed at silencing criticism of the government.
In a strongly-worded statement, Stalin said the arrest followed his son Udhayanidhi's speech at a DMK-led protest in Thanjavur against the state government's handling of the Cauvery water dispute and the proposed Mekedatu dam project. Udhayanidhi was arrested by Tamil Nadu over his alleged remarks on Vijay and his actor friend during the protest on Tuesday.
Stalin alleged that instead of responding to the Opposition's criticism over the Cauvery issue, the government chose to arrest Udhayanidhi and register multiple cases against him to intimidate him.
Questioning the manner of the police action, Stalin asked, "If the purpose was only to conduct an investigation, why couldn't it be done in Chennai? Why was he taken to Thanjavur?"
He further alleged that the arrest was timed to prevent the Leader of the Opposition from attending the Tamil Nadu Assembly session and the presentation of the state Budget on August 5.
Stalin also claimed that after widespread protests and legal intervention, the government informed the court that it had no intention of keeping Udhayanidhi in custody and would release him after questioning. He said the Madras High Court's direction to release Udhayanidhi exposed what he described as the government's "authoritarian approach".
The DMK chief accused the Vijay government of repeatedly targeting political opponents, alleging that critics of the Chief Minister, ministers and the government were being arrested for social media posts and public speeches. He also referred to previous action against opposition legislators and restrictions on protests against the NEET examination.
Stalin thanked political leaders who condemned the arrest but expressed disappointment that some had criticised Udhayanidhi without verifying the facts. He maintained that Udhayanidhi had not used any obscene or defamatory language in his speech.
Calling on the government to release all DMK workers and supporters arrested during protests across the state, Stalin ended his statement with a warning to the Chief Minister: "Arrogance leads to destruction; continued arrogance will hasten destruction."
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