ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Cites ED Documents In Assembly As Proof Of Corruption By DMK Leaders

amil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay speaks during the state Legislative Assembly session, in Chennai on Sept. 7, 2026 ( PTI )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday trained his guns on the main opposition DMK in the Assembly by alleging serious, organised corruption and collection of "party funds" during its regime.

Citing Enforcement Directorate documents, the chief minister listed alleged corruption during the previous DMK regime in the municipal administration department and in the state-run liquor behemoth TASMAC.

Relying on such official papers, Vijay alleged that former Chief Minister M K Stalin and his deputy Udhayanidhi were cited by the Central agency as among "beneficiaries" in respect of collection of alleged "party funds." Former Excise Minister V Senthil Balaji and his brother Ashok were also cited by the CM in respect of alleged corruption in TASMAC.

"Dishonest intention, what a great achievement that is, DMK," the CM asserted again, referring to the union government agency's papers.

The allegations led to a major showdown, and the main opposition strongly opposed the chief minister's statement, and a ruckus ensued. DMK MLAs surrounded Speaker JCD Prabhakar's podium, raised slogans and rushed to the well.