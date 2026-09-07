Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Cites ED Documents In Assembly As Proof Of Corruption By DMK Leaders
CM Vijay said that even illegalities were committed in an organised manner and alleged that this was the scientific corruption during the DMK regime.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 11:04 AM IST|
Updated : September 7, 2026 at 11:09 AM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday trained his guns on the main opposition DMK in the Assembly by alleging serious, organised corruption and collection of "party funds" during its regime.
Citing Enforcement Directorate documents, the chief minister listed alleged corruption during the previous DMK regime in the municipal administration department and in the state-run liquor behemoth TASMAC.
Relying on such official papers, Vijay alleged that former Chief Minister M K Stalin and his deputy Udhayanidhi were cited by the Central agency as among "beneficiaries" in respect of collection of alleged "party funds." Former Excise Minister V Senthil Balaji and his brother Ashok were also cited by the CM in respect of alleged corruption in TASMAC.
"Dishonest intention, what a great achievement that is, DMK," the CM asserted again, referring to the union government agency's papers.
The allegations led to a major showdown, and the main opposition strongly opposed the chief minister's statement, and a ruckus ensued. DMK MLAs surrounded Speaker JCD Prabhakar's podium, raised slogans and rushed to the well.
Vijay initially cited the Sarkaria Commission report of the 1970s over alleged "2.5 per cent corruption in tenders," during the then DMK regime led by M Karunanidhi.
Citing the "Karur gang" reference by the ED over alleged graft in TASMAC, he said even illegalities were done in an organised manner and alleged that "this was the scientific corruption" during the DMK regime.
When files related to just two departments were opened, so much was disclosed, he said, adding what would be the outcome if more was scrutinised.
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