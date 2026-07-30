Tamil Nadu Speaker Defers Hearing On AIADMK MLAs' Disqualification Plea; EPS Summoned On August 4
The petition seeks action under the Anti-Defection Law against former AIADMK legislators Sathiyabhama, Jayakumar, Kumaravel and Isakki, who resigned from the Assembly and joined TVK.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
Chennai: The hearing on the disqualification petition filed by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami against four former party MLAs has been postponed to August 4, with the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat asking all parties to appear before Speaker J C D Prabhakar for further clarification.
The petition seeks action under the Anti-Defection Law against former AIADMK legislators P Sathiyabhama, S Jayakumar, Maragatham Kumaravel and Isakki Subbaiah, who resigned from the Assembly and subsequently joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
Palaniswami had moved the Speaker seeking their disqualification under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 1986.
Following the petition, Assembly secretary P Shanthi informed Palaniswami that the Speaker required his personal appearance under Rule 7(7) of the 1986 Rules, as further clarification was needed after examining the explanations submitted by the former MLAs.
As part of the proceedings, Isakki Subbaiah appeared before the Speaker on July 3, while Sathiyabhama, Jayakumar and Maragatham Kumaravel presented their explanations on July 9.
After reviewing their submissions, official records of the Assembly Secretariat and the communications received from both sides, the Speaker concluded that additional clarification was necessary. Consequently, both the petitioner, Edappadi Palaniswami, and the four former legislators were asked to appear together before him.
The joint hearing, originally scheduled for July 30, has now been deferred to August 4.
The Assembly Secretariat has directed Palaniswami and the four former MLAs to appear in person on the rescheduled date to present their respective arguments. Reports indicate that each former legislator may be questioned for around 30 minutes during the proceedings.
With the Tamil Nadu Assembly's Budget Session scheduled to commence on August 5, the Speaker's decision on the disqualification plea is being closely watched in political circles, as it could have significant implications for the state's political landscape.
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