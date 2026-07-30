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Tamil Nadu Speaker Defers Hearing On AIADMK MLAs' Disqualification Plea; EPS Summoned On August 4

Chennai: The hearing on the disqualification petition filed by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami against four former party MLAs has been postponed to August 4, with the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat asking all parties to appear before Speaker J C D Prabhakar for further clarification.

The petition seeks action under the Anti-Defection Law against former AIADMK legislators P Sathiyabhama, S Jayakumar, Maragatham Kumaravel and Isakki Subbaiah, who resigned from the Assembly and subsequently joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Palaniswami had moved the Speaker seeking their disqualification under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 1986.

Following the petition, Assembly secretary P Shanthi informed Palaniswami that the Speaker required his personal appearance under Rule 7(7) of the 1986 Rules, as further clarification was needed after examining the explanations submitted by the former MLAs.

As part of the proceedings, Isakki Subbaiah appeared before the Speaker on July 3, while Sathiyabhama, Jayakumar and Maragatham Kumaravel presented their explanations on July 9.