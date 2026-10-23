ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu SIT Granted Two More Days Custody Of Gem Granites Owner In Minor Sexual Abuse Case

File photo of Veeramani ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Chennai POCSO Special Court has granted permission to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to take Gem Granites owner Veeramani into custody for an additional two days for further questioning.

The petition came up for hearing on Friday before Judge Padma during which counsel for Veeramani strongly opposed the SIT's request to extend his custody. The counsel stated, "Veeramani is 84 years old. Due to his advanced age, it was previously permitted that he be questioned within the prison premises; taking him outside is neither necessary nor appropriate. His life could be at risk if he is taken out. The police are harassing him under the guise of an investigation."

On behalf of the Special Investigation Team, it was submitted that the four individuals need to be questioned further regarding financial transactions. After hearing arguments from both sides, Judge Padma issued an order granting the SIT permission to take Veeramani, Shanthi, and Mahendra Simhan into custody for two days of interrogation. In a related development, the SIT on Friday detained Archana, the daughter of Veeramani from Chennai International Airport while she was preparing to board a flight to Singapore. Veeramani, along with seven others including Shanthi, her husband Mahendra Simhan, and Ganesan were arrested on August 29. Four of the accused have been detained under the Goondas Act. Seven cases have been registered against Veeramani regarding the alleged sexual abuse of minors. According to police, 11 minor girls have come forward with complaints against Veeramani following which a Special Investigation Team, comprising female officers, was formed to probe the case. As part of the probe, police conducted searches at three locations linked to Veeramani including his residence on Lloyds Road in Chennai, a farmhouse in Kanathur, and the office of Chamundeswari Natural Stone, and seized key evidence. Furthermore, police have arrested Sakthivel, a manager at Gem Granites alleged to have assisted Veeramani. Veermani’s daughter attempts to travel abroad