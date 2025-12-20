Tamil Nadu Siblings Kill Father By Orchestrating Snake Bite For Rs 3 Crore Insurance Money
The accused, along with their four friends, had arranged a common krait and made it bite their father's neck.
Published : December 20, 2025 at 4:21 PM IST|
Updated : December 20, 2025 at 4:27 PM IST
Thiruvallur: A 56-year-old government school lab assistant's death due to a snake bite in Tamil Nadu turned out to be a murder committed by his two sons for an insurance claim of Rs 3 crore.
Police said the deceased EP Ganesan was a resident of Podaturpet near Thiruthani in Thiruvallur district. He worked as a lab assistant at a government school. In October, his two sons, Mohanraj and Hariharan informed Podatturpettai police station that Ganesan had died of a snakebite while he was sleeping at home.
Police registered a case and launched a probe during which it came to fore that Ganesan had 11 insurance policies of which four were in his name. This raised suspicion in the team probing the case.
While the probe was on, an insurance company lodged a complaint with North Zone IGP Asra Garg flagging irregularities in claims made by Mohanraj and Hariharan for Ganesan's insurance. The company urged the police to investigate the case thoroughly.
The police then formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the leadership of Gummidipoondi DSP Jayashree. The SIT, as part of its intensive investigation, grilled Mohanraj and Hariharan who feigned ignorance initially. But as the interrogation intensified, the siblings gave in and confessed to have killed Ganesan for claiming his insurance.
Their confession shocked the police. Police said Mohanraj and Hariharan had planned to somehow obtain the Rs 3 crore insurance money in their father's name. They had roped in their friends Balaji, Prashanth, Naveen Kumar, and Dinakaran to execute the plan.
Accordingly, they decided to kill Ganesan by using a snake and bought a common krait, a highly venomous snake species. They then made the snake bite Ganesan on his neck. He died as the venom paralysed his body's organs.
The probe team also found out that the six had arranged a cobra earlier and made it bite Ganesan's leg. However, the plan failed as the bite did not prove fatal. The SIT arrested Mohanraj and Hariharan and their four friends and seized a luxury car and six mobile phones from them.
Thiruvallur District Superintendent of Police, Vivekananda Shukla said, "The accused had bought a three feet long common krait for Rs 1.5 lakh to execute their plan. To avoid suspicion and cover up the crime, they killed the snake inside the house after it had bitten Ganesan. Of the six arrested, one was skilled at handling snakes".
