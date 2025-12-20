ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Siblings Kill Father By Orchestrating Snake Bite For Rs 3 Crore Insurance Money

Thiruvallur: A 56-year-old government school lab assistant's death due to a snake bite in Tamil Nadu turned out to be a murder committed by his two sons for an insurance claim of Rs 3 crore.

Police said the deceased EP Ganesan was a resident of Podaturpet near Thiruthani in Thiruvallur district. He worked as a lab assistant at a government school. In October, his two sons, Mohanraj and Hariharan informed Podatturpettai police station that Ganesan had died of a snakebite while he was sleeping at home.

Police registered a case and launched a probe during which it came to fore that Ganesan had 11 insurance policies of which four were in his name. This raised suspicion in the team probing the case.

While the probe was on, an insurance company lodged a complaint with North Zone IGP Asra Garg flagging irregularities in claims made by Mohanraj and Hariharan for Ganesan's insurance. The company urged the police to investigate the case thoroughly.

The police then formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the leadership of Gummidipoondi DSP Jayashree. The SIT, as part of its intensive investigation, grilled Mohanraj and Hariharan who feigned ignorance initially. But as the interrogation intensified, the siblings gave in and confessed to have killed Ganesan for claiming his insurance.