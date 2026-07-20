Tamil Nadu Shocker | Son Kills Mother After Being Told To Go To Work
Rakesh, who was suffering from depression, was receiving treatment at a private hospital for a few months.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 10:45 PM IST
Chennai: In a shocking incident, a son, enraged by being asked to go to work, brutally murdered his sleeping mother in Perungudi, Chennai, officials said on Monday.
Babu Lal is a resident of Kurinji Nagar, Perungudi, Chennai. He lived with his wife, Seni Devi, son and daughter. The family hails from Rajasthan. Babu Lal runs a jewellery pawn shop in the same area.
His son Rakesh was at home after failing the recently concluded 12th standard public examination. Babulal had left for Rajasthan as his relative died there. Last night, Seni Devi, son Rakesh and daughter were sleeping at home.
At around 1 AM, Rakesh suddenly woke up and strangled his sleeping mother, Seni Devi, with a cloth, cut her throat with a knife, and mutilated her face. He then called the neighbors to help save his mother.
When the neighbors arrived, they were shocked to see a lot of blood oozing out and informed the nearby Duraipakkam police. Upon receiving the information, the Duraipakkam police officials recovered the body of Seni Devi and sent it to the Royapettah Government Hospital in for an autopsy.
Rakesh was then arrested and taken to the police station. Initial police investigation revealed that Rakesh's mother had been repeatedly telling him to go to work at a relative's pawn shop after he failed the recently concluded 12th standard public examination. It is also understoos that Rakesh had been frequently scolded by his mother for wandering around without going to work.
Sources said that Rakesh, who was suffering from depression after failing in class 12, had been receiving treatment at a private hospital for a few months.
The police have registered a murder case against Rakesh and a probe is underway.
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