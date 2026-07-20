ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Shocker | Son Kills Mother After Being Told To Go To Work

Chennai: In a shocking incident, a son, enraged by being asked to go to work, brutally murdered his sleeping mother in Perungudi, Chennai, officials said on Monday.

Babu Lal is a resident of Kurinji Nagar, Perungudi, Chennai. He lived with his wife, Seni Devi, son and daughter. The family hails from Rajasthan. Babu Lal runs a jewellery pawn shop in the same area.

His son Rakesh was at home after failing the recently concluded 12th standard public examination. Babulal had left for Rajasthan as his relative died there. Last night, Seni Devi, son Rakesh and daughter were sleeping at home.

At around 1 AM, Rakesh suddenly woke up and strangled his sleeping mother, Seni Devi, with a cloth, cut her throat with a knife, and mutilated her face. He then called the neighbors to help save his mother.