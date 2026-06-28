ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Seven-Year-Old Girl Goes To Bed With Grandmother; Found Dead In Neighbour's Well Next Morning

Ramanathapuram: In a shocking incident reported from Tamil Nadu, a seven-year-old girl, who slept with her grandmother on the veranda of her house on Saturday night, was found dead in a neighbour's well on Sunday.

The incident has been reported from MSK Nagar area of Ramanathapuram. It is understood that the child went to bed with her grandmother on the house's veranda. When the grandmother woke up around 5:00 AM on Sunday, she found her granddaughter missing. The parents and neighbors began searching for the girl in various locations in the early morning hours, but to no avail.

They subsequently informed the police about the girl's disappearance. Meanwhile, passersby spotted the girl's body floating in a neighbor's well. Upon learning this, the girl's devastated parents and relatives immediately alerted the fire department. Fire and rescue personnel and the police arrived at the scene and recovered the girl's body after hectic efforts.