Tamil Nadu Shocker: Seven-Year-Old Girl Goes To Bed With Grandmother; Found Dead In Neighbour's Well Next Morning
The girl's grandmother woke up at 5 AM only to find her granddaughter missing prompting locals to launch a search.
Published : June 28, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
Ramanathapuram: In a shocking incident reported from Tamil Nadu, a seven-year-old girl, who slept with her grandmother on the veranda of her house on Saturday night, was found dead in a neighbour's well on Sunday.
The incident has been reported from MSK Nagar area of Ramanathapuram. It is understood that the child went to bed with her grandmother on the house's veranda. When the grandmother woke up around 5:00 AM on Sunday, she found her granddaughter missing. The parents and neighbors began searching for the girl in various locations in the early morning hours, but to no avail.
They subsequently informed the police about the girl's disappearance. Meanwhile, passersby spotted the girl's body floating in a neighbor's well. Upon learning this, the girl's devastated parents and relatives immediately alerted the fire department. Fire and rescue personnel and the police arrived at the scene and recovered the girl's body after hectic efforts.
The body has been sent to the Ramanathapuram Government Hospital for a post mortem examination. The police are conducting an intensive investigation at the scene regarding the girl's death. Police are investigating all angles in the girl's death whether she accidentally fell into the well or was abducted, murdered, and thrown into the well. The actual cause of death will be clear after the post-mortem report.
Meanwhile, Minister Rajiv visited the girl's family in person to offer his condolences. The incident comes at a time when Chief Minister Vijay has been stating that the Tamil Nadu government is taking various measures to ensure the safety of women.
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