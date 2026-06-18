Tamil Nadu Shocker | Railway Police Arrest Robber Who Worked As Auto Driver During Day Time
A thief has been apprehended following an incident where he halted the Nellai Express and attempted to snatch a woman's gold chain. Reports Subash Dhayalan
Published : June 18, 2026 at 10:18 PM IST
Chennai: Tambaram Railway Police on Thursday arrested a man who operated as an auto-rickshaw driver during the day and targeted train passengers for robbery at night.
On the night of the 15th June, the Chennai bound Nellai Express was halted between the Kattangulathur and Potheri railway stations in Chengalpattu district around 10:00 PM due to a signal malfunction. The train proceeded at a slow pace after the stop.
Meanwhile, a passenger named Ashutha from Thoothukudi, who was traveling on the train, left her seat to go to the washroom while the train was stationary. At that moment, an unidentified individual entered the coach and attempted to snatch the gold chain she was wearing.
The woman screamed for help. Panicked, the man managed to tear off only a portion of the chain before fleeing the spot. The victim subsequently lodged a complaint with the Tambaram Railway Police. Acting on the complaint, railway police visited the site to investigate.
Intrestingly, they discovered that there had been no actual malfunction with the railway signal in that area. They then launched an inquiry to determine why the train had been stopped. Railway officials also conducted an intensive investigation into the cause of the halt, revealing several shocking details.
It was discovered that the green signal light in the area where the train stopped had been covered with a piece of shirt fabric. It was also discovered that the green signal light on the track in the opposite direction had been covered with a piece of cloth.
Further investigation revealed that the unidentified individuals belonged to a gang that covered the signal with cloth; they would rob passengers of items like jewelry and cell phones either when the train stopped or was moving slowly and then flee the scene.
Following this, the police examined CCTV footage along the escape route taken by the person who had snatched the gold chain from the woman. The footage helped identify the perpetrator as Kumaresan, an auto-rickshaw driver from the Villivakkam area of Chennai.
It also came to light that Kumaresan already had six pending robbery cases against him at various railway police stations, including Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station, Korukkupet, Royapuram, and Basin Bridge. He had previously been arrested under the Goondas Act and recently been released from prison.
Kumaresan worked as an auto-rickshaw driver during the day but operated as a robber targeting train passengers at night. The Tambaram Railway Police subsequently surrounded and arrested Kumaresan, who had been hiding in Chennai, and registered a case against him. Tambaram Railway Police said they recovered the stolen chain from him. The accused was produced him in court, which remanded him to prison
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