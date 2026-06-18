ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Shocker | Railway Police Arrest Robber Who Worked As Auto Driver During Day Time

Chennai: Tambaram Railway Police on Thursday arrested a man who operated as an auto-rickshaw driver during the day and targeted train passengers for robbery at night.

On the night of the 15th June, the Chennai bound Nellai Express was halted between the Kattangulathur and Potheri railway stations in Chengalpattu district around 10:00 PM due to a signal malfunction. The train proceeded at a slow pace after the stop.

Meanwhile, a passenger named Ashutha from Thoothukudi, who was traveling on the train, left her seat to go to the washroom while the train was stationary. At that moment, an unidentified individual entered the coach and attempted to snatch the gold chain she was wearing.

The woman screamed for help. Panicked, the man managed to tear off only a portion of the chain before fleeing the spot. The victim subsequently lodged a complaint with the Tambaram Railway Police. Acting on the complaint, railway police visited the site to investigate.

Intrestingly, they discovered that there had been no actual malfunction with the railway signal in that area. They then launched an inquiry to determine why the train had been stopped. Railway officials also conducted an intensive investigation into the cause of the halt, revealing several shocking details.