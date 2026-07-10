Tamil Nadu Shocker | Man Kills Own Children In Thoothukudi After Wife Leaves Him; Dies By Suicide
This incident has caused deep sorrow among the people of Thoothukudi. Police have registered a case and probing the matter.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 11:02 PM IST
Thoothukudi: A tragic incident has occurred in Thoothukudi district where a man, distraught over his wife leaving him, brutally murdered two of his children and then took his own life.
Maria Michael resided in Saveriyarpuram, Sirupadu, near Pudukkottai, Thoothukudi. He was married to Sabitha Ronigam. The couple had a daughter Maria Nirosha and a son Maria Keniston.
Maria Nirosha was a ninth-grade student at a local school while her brother Maria Keniston was in the seventh grade. Maria Michael’s 75-year-old father, Anthony Muthu also lived with them.
Maria Michael worked as a lorry driver. It is understood that about a year ago Sabitha developed a relationship with another man and subsequently left her husband and children. Devastated by this, Maria Michael stopped working as a lorry driver and took up painting work instead.
Unable to overcome the anguish of his wife's departure, Maria Michael decided to kill his own children and die by suicide.
Last night, he bought chicken food for his son and daughter. After they went to sleep, he tied electric wires around their hands and feet and electrocuted them; both children died on the spot.
Maria Michael then died by suicide. Anthony Muthu, who had been sleeping outside the house, grew suspicious when the door remained unopened by the following afternoon and alerted the neighbors. Subsequently, the public informed to the Pudukkottai police.
Police personnel rushed to the spot, broke open the locked door and entered the house. Inside, they found Maria Michael, Maria Nirosha, and Maria Keniston dead, with blood and foam coming from their mouths.
The police recovered the three bodies and sent them to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. This incident has caused deep sorrow among the people of Thoothukudi.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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