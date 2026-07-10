ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Shocker | Man Kills Own Children In Thoothukudi After Wife Leaves Him; Dies By Suicide

A view from the place where the crime was committed ( ETV Bharat )

Thoothukudi: A tragic incident has occurred in Thoothukudi district where a man, distraught over his wife leaving him, brutally murdered two of his children and then took his own life.

Maria Michael resided in Saveriyarpuram, Sirupadu, near Pudukkottai, Thoothukudi. He was married to Sabitha Ronigam. The couple had a daughter Maria Nirosha and a son Maria Keniston.

Maria Nirosha was a ninth-grade student at a local school while her brother Maria Keniston was in the seventh grade. Maria Michael’s 75-year-old father, Anthony Muthu also lived with them.

Maria Michael worked as a lorry driver. It is understood that about a year ago Sabitha developed a relationship with another man and subsequently left her husband and children. Devastated by this, Maria Michael stopped working as a lorry driver and took up painting work instead.

Unable to overcome the anguish of his wife's departure, Maria Michael decided to kill his own children and die by suicide.