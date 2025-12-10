ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Schools Mobilised to Tackle Stray Dog Menace, Education Department Issues Circular

The education department's circular is aimed at strengthening community awareness and to ensure that the youngest, who are considered the most vulnerable, are protected through education, vigilance and timely action.

Chennai: Amid rising incidents of stray dog menace in Tamil Nadu, the state education department has issued a circular to all school principals, urging them to sensitise students and parents about the dangers posed by stray dogs and to take preventive steps accordingly.

Recent data from several districts confirm that stray dog menace and rabies remain serious public health challenges in Tamil Nadu. For instance, this year, Madurai City Corporation reported over 18,000 dog-bite cases, which has been the highest in eight years, exceeding the previous year’s 14,000 cases.

Moreover, a report published in 2025 by the public health authorities shows that of the 64 rabies-related deaths recorded between January 2024 and August 2025, roughly 76 percent resulted from bites by stray dogs and the remaining from pet dogs.

These disturbing figures come despite ongoing efforts to vaccinate and sterilise stray and pet dogs under the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and other municipal bodies.

In Chennai, for instance, over 46,000 dogs were vaccinated in the last month and more than 12,000 were micro-chipped and geo-mapped for future tracking, an initiative of a broad campaign to curb the stray dog population humanely without resorting to culling.

However, the rise in stray dogs continues to outpace these interventions, prompting criticism that local bodies have failed to act with adequate urgency.