Tamil Nadu School Principal, Teacher Arrested Under POCSO For Alleged Sexual Harassment Of Student
According to police, the student contacted the 1098 Child and Women Helpline and lodged a complaint,
Published : July 24, 2026 at 10:53 PM IST
Tiruvannamalai: A school principal and a secondary school teacher have been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually harassing a schoolgirl in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai district.
According to police, the student contacted the 1098 Child and Women Helpline and lodged a complaint, alleging that the two teachers had been sexually harassing her over the past few days. The helpline alerted the local police for action.
Following the complaint, the Tiruvannamalai All Women Police Station registered a case and launched an investigation. Police recorded statements from the student and her parents and conducted inquiries at the school.
During the investigation, police allegedly found evidence that the school's principal, Ravi, and secondary school teacher, Muralitharan, had sexually harassed the student.
The two accused were arrested under the POCSO Act. They were produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody and sent them to Vellore Central Jail. Social activists said it was deeply disturbing that teachers, who are entrusted with ensuring a safe and secure learning environment for children, were allegedly involved in such offences.
They have urged the district administration and the School Education Department to strengthen monitoring and implement stricter safeguards to ensure the safety and well-being of students in schools.
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