ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu School Principal, Teacher Arrested Under POCSO For Alleged Sexual Harassment Of Student

Tiruvannamalai: A school principal and a secondary school teacher have been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually harassing a schoolgirl in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai district.

According to police, the student contacted the 1098 Child and Women Helpline and lodged a complaint, alleging that the two teachers had been sexually harassing her over the past few days. The helpline alerted the local police for action.

Following the complaint, the Tiruvannamalai All Women Police Station registered a case and launched an investigation. Police recorded statements from the student and her parents and conducted inquiries at the school.