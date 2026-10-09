Tamil Nadu Bypolls: Ruling TVK Wins Both Seats; DMK Holds Ground As AIADMK Retains Substantial Vote Base
The DMK’s performance is likely to be closely examined because it contested without the alliance partners that had supported it in the Assembly election.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 8:08 PM IST
Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, won the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly by-elections, giving the ruling party a boost barely five months after it assumed office. However, the results also offered the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) grounds to claim that it had retained a significant support base despite contesting both seats without its former allies.
TVK candidates K Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama won the two constituencies, defeating their DMK rivals. Sathyabama won Dharapuram by 9,471 votes, polling 66,841 against DMK candidate S Suganya’s 57,370. AIADMK candidate K Bhanumathi finished third with 45,280 votes. Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) candidate M Karthika secured 5,268 votes, while Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate P Lakshmanan received 1,157.
The Dharapuram result placed the DMK second and the AIADMK third, but the latter’s vote tally showed that it retained a sizeable electoral presence despite losing the seat after its former MLA switched parties.
In Madurantakam, TVK’s Maragatham Kumaravel (74,048, 40% of total votes polled) also defeated DMK candidate I Paranthamen (54,008, 29.15%), with a winning margin of 20,040 votes. AIADMK candidate S Kanitha Sampath (47,450, 25.61%) finished third. NOTA (None of the above) received 652 votes.
The result reinforced TVK’s ability to retain the seats won by its candidates in the April Assembly election, even after the two legislators resigned from the AIADMK and joined the ruling party.
DMK’s Performance Draws Attention
The DMK’s performance is likely to be closely examined because it contested the by-elections without the alliance partners that had supported it in the Assembly election. Congress, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), among other parties associated with the opposition alliance, moved towards the TVK-led camp.
The DMK’s second-place finishes in both constituencies suggest that its independent vote base remains relevant. The party can point to the results as evidence that its support has not collapsed following the realignment of its former allies.
However, the bypolls alone do not establish whether the DMK has fully retained its earlier vote share. A conclusive assessment would require a constituency-wise comparison of the April Assembly election and the by-election, accounting for changes in candidates, alliances, turnout and the political circumstances surrounding the defections.
The results also present a more complicated picture for the AIADMK than a simple electoral setback. Its candidates finished third in both seats, but the party polled 45,280 votes in Dharapuram and retained a substantial share of the contest. Its voters did not automatically transfer to the DMK, underlining the possibility that anti-DMK votes could consolidate behind TVK rather than benefit the principal opposition party.
A Test Of Vijay’s Government
The by-elections were widely viewed as an early test of the TVK government’s public standing. The contests were necessitated after Maragatham Kumaravel and Sathyabama, elected as AIADMK legislators in April, resigned and joined TVK. Their return to the same constituencies as TVK candidates allowed voters to respond to the party switch.
Vijay campaigned extensively in both constituencies, making the contests a high-profile political exercise for the ruling party. The victories strengthen TVK’s claim that its electoral success in the Assembly election was not a one-off event. At the same time, two by-election results are insufficient to establish a durable statewide trend or determine the outcome of future contests.
The results are likely to influence discussions about the TVK’s future alliance arrangements. With the Congress, VCK, IUML and other parties now aligned with the ruling party, questions over seat-sharing and the distribution of political influence could become more prominent. The bypolls, however, do not by themselves establish how many seats any alliance partner should receive in future elections.
Political Reactions
DMK president and former Chief Minister M K Stalin thanked voters and party workers who supported the DMK-led alliance. In a sharply worded response, he described the defections that led to the by-elections as a betrayal of the electorate and accused the TVK government of using its official power and financial resources to secure victory.
Stalin alleged that the ruling party had misused government machinery and that electoral promises announced after the by-election schedule was issued raised questions about compliance with election rules. These were political allegations and should not be treated as established findings.
Stalin also argued that the DMK had put up a strong fight despite the ruling party’s campaign and the movement of former allies into the TVK camp. His statement framed the results as an interim victory for the ruling party rather than a decisive rejection of the DMK.
VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan, whose party supported the TVK alliance, welcomed the victories and thanked voters and party workers. He described the outcome as an endorsement of the alliance and praised the contribution of VCK cadres to the campaign.
Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader Vaiko also congratulated the winning candidates and said the results reflected voters’ confidence in the Vijay-led government. CPI Tamil Nadu secretary Mu Veerapandian, meanwhile, defended the Left’s electoral role, saying the party’s votes were “unstained” and that its politics should not be judged solely by the number of legislators it elects. He said the Left had suffered neither death nor defeat.
DMK senior leader D K S Ilangovan questioned aspects of the electoral process, citing reports of voter deletions and asking whether the Election Commission had acted impartially. His remarks were allegations and questions raised by a political leader; no evidence establishing electoral manipulation is presented in the material available for this report.
Turnout Declines In Both Seats
Polling took place on October 6. Madurantakam recorded a turnout of 86.26%, down from 93.23% in the April Assembly election. Dharapuram recorded 80.30%, compared with 89.96% in April.
The lower turnout in both constituencies is another factor to consider when comparing the results with the general election. It also cautions against treating the bypolls as a direct measure of statewide voter sentiment.
The immediate political outcome is clear: TVK has retained both seats and strengthened its legislative position, the DMK has remained competitive without its former allies, and the AIADMK has demonstrated that it continues to command a substantial vote in constituencies where it lost its sitting legislators to the ruling party.
The longer-term implications remain open. TVK will seek to convert its victories into sustained public support; the DMK will look to show that its independent vote base can withstand alliance realignments; and the AIADMK will face renewed questions about its leadership and strategy. The next phase of Tamil Nadu politics will depend on whether these by-election patterns persist beyond the two constituencies.
Also read
Bypoll Results 2026 LIVE: TVK Wins Both Madurantakam And Dharapuram Seats In Tamil Nadu; BJP Wins Big In Assam And Bengal By-Elections
Puducherry By-Election: AINRC's Ashok Anand Wins Thattanchavady Seat By 8,482 Votes; DMK Loses Deposit