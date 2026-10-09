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Tamil Nadu Bypolls: Ruling TVK Wins Both Seats; DMK Holds Ground As AIADMK Retains Substantial Vote Base

Chennai : Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, won the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly by-elections, giving the ruling party a boost barely five months after it assumed office. However, the results also offered the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) grounds to claim that it had retained a significant support base despite contesting both seats without its former allies.

TVK candidates K Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama won the two constituencies, defeating their DMK rivals. Sathyabama won Dharapuram by 9,471 votes, polling 66,841 against DMK candidate S Suganya’s 57,370. AIADMK candidate K Bhanumathi finished third with 45,280 votes. Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) candidate M Karthika secured 5,268 votes, while Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate P Lakshmanan received 1,157.

TVK candidate K Maragatham Kumaravel who won in Madurantakam during caampaigning with Tamil nadu chief Minister C Joseph Vijat (file image) (ETV Bharat)

The Dharapuram result placed the DMK second and the AIADMK third, but the latter’s vote tally showed that it retained a sizeable electoral presence despite losing the seat after its former MLA switched parties.

In Madurantakam, TVK’s Maragatham Kumaravel (74,048, 40% of total votes polled) also defeated DMK candidate I Paranthamen (54,008, 29.15%), with a winning margin of 20,040 votes. AIADMK candidate S Kanitha Sampath (47,450, 25.61%) finished third. NOTA (None of the above) received 652 votes.

The result reinforced TVK’s ability to retain the seats won by its candidates in the April Assembly election, even after the two legislators resigned from the AIADMK and joined the ruling party.

DMK’s Performance Draws Attention

The DMK’s performance is likely to be closely examined because it contested the by-elections without the alliance partners that had supported it in the Assembly election. Congress, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), among other parties associated with the opposition alliance, moved towards the TVK-led camp.

The DMK’s second-place finishes in both constituencies suggest that its independent vote base remains relevant. The party can point to the results as evidence that its support has not collapsed following the realignment of its former allies.

However, the bypolls alone do not establish whether the DMK has fully retained its earlier vote share. A conclusive assessment would require a constituency-wise comparison of the April Assembly election and the by-election, accounting for changes in candidates, alliances, turnout and the political circumstances surrounding the defections.

TVK's P Sathyabama who won Dharapuram by 9,471 votes with TVK chief TN CM C Joseph Vijay during election campaign. (file image) (Special arrangement)

The results also present a more complicated picture for the AIADMK than a simple electoral setback. Its candidates finished third in both seats, but the party polled 45,280 votes in Dharapuram and retained a substantial share of the contest. Its voters did not automatically transfer to the DMK, underlining the possibility that anti-DMK votes could consolidate behind TVK rather than benefit the principal opposition party.

A Test Of Vijay’s Government

The by-elections were widely viewed as an early test of the TVK government’s public standing. The contests were necessitated after Maragatham Kumaravel and Sathyabama, elected as AIADMK legislators in April, resigned and joined TVK. Their return to the same constituencies as TVK candidates allowed voters to respond to the party switch.

Vijay campaigned extensively in both constituencies, making the contests a high-profile political exercise for the ruling party. The victories strengthen TVK’s claim that its electoral success in the Assembly election was not a one-off event. At the same time, two by-election results are insufficient to establish a durable statewide trend or determine the outcome of future contests.

The results are likely to influence discussions about the TVK’s future alliance arrangements. With the Congress, VCK, IUML and other parties now aligned with the ruling party, questions over seat-sharing and the distribution of political influence could become more prominent. The bypolls, however, do not by themselves establish how many seats any alliance partner should receive in future elections.

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