ETV Bharat / state

₹22.10 Crore Stolen From Three Tamil Nadu Panchayat Accounts; Cybercrime Probe Underway

Chennai: A suspected cyber fraud involving the theft of ₹22.10 crore from the bank accounts of three panchayat unions under the Tamil Nadu Rural Development Department has triggered a major investigation by the state Cyber Crime Police.

The money, earmarked for rural development works and basic infrastructure, was allegedly siphoned off from the accounts of the Mandapam, Dharapuram and Nagapattinam panchayat unions.

According to preliminary details, around ₹14 crore was stolen from the Mandapam Panchayat Union account in Ramanathapuram district, approximately ₹5 crore from Dharapuram in Tiruppur district, and another ₹3.10 crore from the Nagapattinam district panchayat union account. The combined loss is estimated at ₹22.10 crore.

Panchayat unions maintain bank accounts to manage government funds allocated for rural infrastructure and public services, including roads, drinking water and drainage facilities. Payments to contractors and other financial transactions are carried out online through a dedicated portal connecting banks and panchayat unions. Government officials and panchayat staff use assigned user IDs and passwords to access the system.

Breach Of Financial Transaction Portal

Investigators suspect that cybercriminals may have exploited a technical vulnerability in the portal used for financial transactions between banks and panchayat unions. Police are examining whether the fraudsters directly accessed the bank accounts or gained unauthorised entry into the portal to initiate transactions.

The probe has reportedly identified suspicious activity in email records and IP addresses associated with connections to the website. Investigators are examining digital traces linked to Bangladesh, the United States and Greece to establish whether individuals or groups operating from overseas were involved.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Police are also exploring the possibility that domestic intermediaries helped receive and transfer the stolen funds, even if the initial cyber intrusion originated abroad.

Tracing Money, Identifying Security Lapses