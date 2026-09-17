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Tamil Nadu: Retired Officer Accidentally Immerses Ganesha Idol With Gold Chain In Cuddalore River

Ramamoorthy, a retired Deputy BDO, had been worshipping the idol at home during Ganesh festival and had adorned it with his 12gm gold chain.

Rtd OFFICER ACCIDENTALLY IMMERSES GANESH IDOL WITH GOLD CHAIN IN UPPANAR RIVER GANESH CHATHURTHI gold chain weighing 12 grammes
Cuddalore Fire and Rescue Services personnel searching the Uppanar river to locate the either the Ganesh idol or the gold chain without success. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 17, 2026 at 7:10 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Cuddalore: A retired Tamil Nadu government officer in Cuddalore was left distressed after he accidentally immersed a Lord Ganesha idol along with a one-and-a-half-sovereign (12 grammes) gold chain in the Uppanar River during Ganesh Chaturthi.

The incident occurred at around 9.30 AM on Tuesday near the Uppanar bridge at Devanampattinam in Cuddalore.

Ramamoorthy (62), a retired Deputy Block Development Officer from Washermanpalayam, had been worshipping a small Ganesha idol at his home during Ganesh Chaturthi. As part of the special puja, he had adorned the idol with his 12 gm gold chain.

On the third day of the festival on Wednesday, Ramamoorthy completed the rituals at his home and took the idol to the river for immersion. However, he reportedly forgot to remove the gold chain before immersing the idol.

It was only after returning home that he realised the chain was still attached to the idol. Shocked, he immediately returned to the river and began searching for it with the help of people at the spot.

The Cuddalore Fire and Rescue Services were subsequently alerted. Firefighters reached the location and launched a search operation at around 10 AM.

The operation continued for nearly eight hours, until 6 PM. Firefighters searched the river and the sand around the spot but could not locate either the Ganesha idol or the gold chain.

With the search ending without success, Ramamoorthy returned home disappointed. He was reportedly in tears after failing to recover the valuable gold chain.

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TAGGED:

RTD OFFICER ACCIDENTALLY IMMERSES
GANESH IDOL WITH GOLD CHAIN
IN UPPANAR RIVER GANESH CHATHURTHI
GOLD CHAIN WEIGHING 12 GRAMMES
TN CUDDALORE MAN LOSES GOLD CHAIN

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