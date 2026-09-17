ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Retired Officer Accidentally Immerses Ganesha Idol With Gold Chain In Cuddalore River

Cuddalore Fire and Rescue Services personnel searching the Uppanar river to locate the either the Ganesh idol or the gold chain without success. ( ETV Bharat )

Cuddalore: A retired Tamil Nadu government officer in Cuddalore was left distressed after he accidentally immersed a Lord Ganesha idol along with a one-and-a-half-sovereign (12 grammes) gold chain in the Uppanar River during Ganesh Chaturthi.

The incident occurred at around 9.30 AM on Tuesday near the Uppanar bridge at Devanampattinam in Cuddalore.

Ramamoorthy (62), a retired Deputy Block Development Officer from Washermanpalayam, had been worshipping a small Ganesha idol at his home during Ganesh Chaturthi. As part of the special puja, he had adorned the idol with his 12 gm gold chain.

On the third day of the festival on Wednesday, Ramamoorthy completed the rituals at his home and took the idol to the river for immersion. However, he reportedly forgot to remove the gold chain before immersing the idol.

It was only after returning home that he realised the chain was still attached to the idol. Shocked, he immediately returned to the river and began searching for it with the help of people at the spot.