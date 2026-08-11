ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Retains Organ Transplant Lead As India’s Transplant Map Expands In 2025

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu has retained its position as one of India’s leading organ transplant hubs, while Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat also continued to account for a substantial share of transplants in 2025, according to the 2025-26 annual report of the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO).

A comparison with the 2024-25 report shows a changing transplant landscape, with Telangana emerging strongly in deceased-donor, lung and heart transplantation and Chandigarh continuing to dominate pancreas transplantation.

Deceased-donor transplantation

The number of deceased-donor organ transplants in India increased significantly in 2024 and continued to remain concentrated in a handful of states. According to the 2024-25 NOTTO report, deceased-donor transplants rose from 2,935 in 2023 to 3,403 in 2024, registering a 16 per cent increase. Tamil Nadu led the states with 268 deceased donors, followed by Telangana with 188, Maharashtra with 172, Karnataka with 162 and Gujarat with 119.

The 2025 data show a broadly similar geographical concentration, although the leading states have recorded some changes. India registered 3,526 deceased donor organ transplants with Tamil Nadu again topping the list with 266 deceased donors, followed by Telangana with 205, Karnataka with 198, Maharashtra with 154 and Gujarat with 152. Thus, Tamil Nadu remained virtually unchanged, while Telangana and Karnataka recorded higher numbers, and Gujarat saw a notable increase.

The data also highlight the uneven spread of deceased donation across the country. In 2024, Assam, Goa and Uttarakhand had recorded only one deceased donor each, underlining the continuing regional disparity in deceased organ donation.

Kidney transplantation

Kidney transplantation remained the largest component of the living-donor transplant ecosystem. Delhi-NCR continued to occupy the top position in 2025 with 2,458 kidney transplants, followed by Tamil Nadu with 1,909, Maharashtra with 1,475, Kerala with 1,108 and Gujarat with 1,099.

The pattern was broadly similar to 2024. Delhi-NCR had recorded around 2,500 kidney transplants, followed by Tamil Nadu at around 1,800, Maharashtra at around 1,500, Kerala at around 1,200 and West Bengal at around 1,000.

While the top four positions remained broadly consistent, Gujarat emerged into the top five in 2025, replacing West Bengal in the data supplied in the latest NOTTO report.

Liver transplantation

Liver transplantation also remained concentrated in major transplant centres, with Delhi-NCR, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Kerala and Telangana identified as the leading performers in 2024. The 2025 data also repeat the same state-wise chronology in liver transplantation, with Telangana coming before Kerala being the only exception.

The 2025 figures in the report, however, indicate that living-donor liver transplantation continued to account for a major share of India’s transplant activity. There were 4,122 living liver donors in 2025, of whom 2,480, or 60 per cent, were women, while 1,642, or 40 per cent, were men. Among 4,120 living liver recipients, only 871, or 21 per cent, were women, compared with 3,248, or 79 per cent, men.

This gender gap mirrors the broader pattern in living organ transplantation, where women account for a disproportionately large share of donors but a much smaller share of recipients.

Heart transplantation