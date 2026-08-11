Tamil Nadu Retains Organ Transplant Lead As India’s Transplant Map Expands In 2025
NOTTO data shows a sharp rise in deceased-donor transplants, while Telangana gains ground in lung and heart transplants, writes ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 1:12 AM IST
New Delhi: Tamil Nadu has retained its position as one of India’s leading organ transplant hubs, while Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat also continued to account for a substantial share of transplants in 2025, according to the 2025-26 annual report of the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO).
A comparison with the 2024-25 report shows a changing transplant landscape, with Telangana emerging strongly in deceased-donor, lung and heart transplantation and Chandigarh continuing to dominate pancreas transplantation.
Deceased-donor transplantation
The number of deceased-donor organ transplants in India increased significantly in 2024 and continued to remain concentrated in a handful of states. According to the 2024-25 NOTTO report, deceased-donor transplants rose from 2,935 in 2023 to 3,403 in 2024, registering a 16 per cent increase. Tamil Nadu led the states with 268 deceased donors, followed by Telangana with 188, Maharashtra with 172, Karnataka with 162 and Gujarat with 119.
The 2025 data show a broadly similar geographical concentration, although the leading states have recorded some changes. India registered 3,526 deceased donor organ transplants with Tamil Nadu again topping the list with 266 deceased donors, followed by Telangana with 205, Karnataka with 198, Maharashtra with 154 and Gujarat with 152. Thus, Tamil Nadu remained virtually unchanged, while Telangana and Karnataka recorded higher numbers, and Gujarat saw a notable increase.
The data also highlight the uneven spread of deceased donation across the country. In 2024, Assam, Goa and Uttarakhand had recorded only one deceased donor each, underlining the continuing regional disparity in deceased organ donation.
Kidney transplantation
Kidney transplantation remained the largest component of the living-donor transplant ecosystem. Delhi-NCR continued to occupy the top position in 2025 with 2,458 kidney transplants, followed by Tamil Nadu with 1,909, Maharashtra with 1,475, Kerala with 1,108 and Gujarat with 1,099.
The pattern was broadly similar to 2024. Delhi-NCR had recorded around 2,500 kidney transplants, followed by Tamil Nadu at around 1,800, Maharashtra at around 1,500, Kerala at around 1,200 and West Bengal at around 1,000.
While the top four positions remained broadly consistent, Gujarat emerged into the top five in 2025, replacing West Bengal in the data supplied in the latest NOTTO report.
Liver transplantation
Liver transplantation also remained concentrated in major transplant centres, with Delhi-NCR, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Kerala and Telangana identified as the leading performers in 2024. The 2025 data also repeat the same state-wise chronology in liver transplantation, with Telangana coming before Kerala being the only exception.
The 2025 figures in the report, however, indicate that living-donor liver transplantation continued to account for a major share of India’s transplant activity. There were 4,122 living liver donors in 2025, of whom 2,480, or 60 per cent, were women, while 1,642, or 40 per cent, were men. Among 4,120 living liver recipients, only 871, or 21 per cent, were women, compared with 3,248, or 79 per cent, men.
This gender gap mirrors the broader pattern in living organ transplantation, where women account for a disproportionately large share of donors but a much smaller share of recipients.
Heart transplantation
Tamil Nadu continued to lead in heart transplantation, although its number declined from 96 in 2024 to 68 in 2025. Karnataka, however, recorded a significant increase, rising from 43 heart transplants in 2024 to 52 in 2025.
Gujarat also remained among the leading states, increasing slightly from 33 to 36. Telangana emerged as another major centre with 32 heart transplants in 2025, while Maharashtra recorded 24.
Overall, 239 heart transplants were reported across states and UTs in 2025. Other contributors included Kerala and Andhra Pradesh with seven each, Delhi-NCR and West Bengal with four each, Madhya Pradesh with three, and Rajasthan and Chandigarh with one each.
Lung transplantation
Telangana made a major advance in lung transplantation in 2025. It topped the country with 95 lung transplants, compared with 76 in 2024. Tamil Nadu, which had led in 2024 with 89, recorded 45 in 2025.
Karnataka remained among the top performers, rising from 23 lung transplants in 2024 to 31 in 2025. Maharashtra recorded 25, while Gujarat had six and Delhi-NCR five. West Bengal accounted for two and Kerala one.
The 2025 total stood at 210 lung transplants, showing the growing geographical spread of advanced transplant facilities beyond the traditional leading centres.
Pancreas transplantation
Pancreas transplantation continued to remain a highly specialised and concentrated field. In 2024, only five states/UTs recorded such procedures, with Chandigarh leading with 30, followed by Karnataka with six, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu with three each, and Gujarat with two.
In 2025, the total number of pancreas transplants increased to 35. Chandigarh remained the leading centre with 11, followed by Gujarat with nine, Tamil Nadu with six, Maharashtra with four and Karnataka with three. The shift suggests that pancreas transplantation is gradually expanding beyond its earlier concentration in Chandigarh.
Women dominate living-donor pool
One of the most striking findings in the 2025 NOTTO data is the gender imbalance between living donors and recipients. Of the 16,614 living organ donors, 11,316, or 68 per cent, were women, while men accounted for 5,298, or 32 per cent.
The pattern was reversed among recipients. Of 16,611 living-donor organ recipients, 12,903, or 78 per cent, were men, while only 3,707, or 22 per cent, were women.
The disparity is particularly pronounced in kidney transplantation. Women constituted 71 per cent of the 12,491 living kidney donors, while men accounted for 29 per cent. Among kidney recipients, however, women represented only 23 per cent and men 77 per cent.