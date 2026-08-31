ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Restores 365-Day Maternity Leave For Third Child; Women With More Than Three Children to Get 12 Weeks

Chennai: In a significant policy decision, the Tamil Nadu government has extended 365 days of fully paid maternity leave to women government employees for their third child, while those with more than three children will be eligible for maternity leave of up to 12 weeks.

The revised policy comes against the backdrop of a continuing decline in fertility rates across southern India, particularly Tamil Nadu, where the Total Fertility Rate (TFR) has remained well below the replacement level of 2.1 children per woman.

The Tamil Nadu Human Resources Management Department issued a government order on Monday implementing an announcement made by Human Resources Management Minister D Sarathkumar in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly earlier this month.

The revised provisions will take effect from August 25, 2026.

Third Child Now Eligible For One Year Of Paid Maternity Leave

Under the latest order, married women government employees, whether in permanent or temporary service, will be entitled to 365 days of maternity leave with full pay for their third child.

The government had earlier provided 365 days of maternity leave for women employees with up to two children.

However, following an amendment made in March 2026, maternity leave for women employees with two or more surviving children was restricted to a maximum of 12 weeks.

The latest government order reverses that position in respect of the third child.

The order states that the maternity leave period may be divided between pre-natal and post-natal leave, depending on the preference and requirement of the woman employee.

Benefit Extended To Employees Already On Leave

The revised benefit will also apply to women government employees who had proceeded on maternity leave for their third child before August 25, provided they remained on continuous leave on or after that date.

Such employees will be eligible to avail maternity leave for a total period of up to 12 months, or 365 days, with full pay.

The government said the necessary amendments to the Tamil Nadu Fundamental Rules, 1922, have been published in the Official Gazette.

What about women with more than three children? Under the amended Fundamental Rule 101(a), a married woman government employee with up to three children will be eligible for maternity leave of up to 365 days.

Women government employees with more than three children, however, will be eligible for fully paid maternity leave for a period not exceeding 12 weeks, according to the revised provisions.

Revised Maternity Leave Structure

Up to three children: Up to 365 days of maternity leave with full pay.

Up to 365 days of maternity leave with full pay. More than three children: Up to 12 weeks of maternity leave with full pay.

Up to 12 weeks of maternity leave with full pay. Third child: Specifically restored to the 365-day maternity leave benefit.

Specifically restored to the 365-day maternity leave benefit. Effective date: August 25, 2026.

A Policy Reversal Within Months