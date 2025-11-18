ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Reports 28 Rabies Deaths So Far in 2025 And Over 5 Lakh Dog Bites

Over 5.25 lakh dog bites have already been recorded this year across Tamil Nadu. Health officials urge immediate four-dose vaccination.

Representational Image
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 18, 2025 at 9:52 PM IST

Chennai: While 43 people died due to dog bites last year, 28 people have died so far this year, said Somasundaram, Director of the Department of Public Health and Disease Prevention.

In Tamil Nadu, 3,19,432 people were bitten by dogs in 2021. Of these, 19 died of rabies. In 2022, this number increased further to 3,64,435. Of these, 28 died of rabies. In 2023, 4,41,804 people were bitten by dogs. Of these, 18 died of rabies.

Following this, in 2024 alone, 4,80,483 people were bitten by dogs, and 43 died of rabies. It has been reported that the number of dog bites has increased further in 2025, with 28 deaths.

According to the Tamil Nadu Director of Public Health and Disease Prevention, Somasundaram, so far this year, 5.25 lakh people have been bitten by dogs in Tamil Nadu. Of these, 28 have died of rabies. "Not everyone who is bitten by a dog gets rabies. However, rabies can be transmitted when bitten by a dog infected with such a virus. The necessary rabies vaccines are available at government medical college hospitals and primary health centres," he said.

Further, explaining the treatment of dog bites, he said, "Those who have been bitten by stray dogs should get rabies vaccination in 4 instalments. It is mandatory to get vaccinated on the first day, third day, seventh day and 28th day of the bite. If the dog bite has caused a deep wound, the immunoglobulin vaccine is additionally administered at the bite site. Many people who have been bitten by stray dogs have been vaccinated, and their lives have been saved from rabies infection. Moreover, all government general hospitals, district hospitals and urban hospitals in Tamil Nadu always have the necessary medicines for dog bites in stock. Some people assume that bites from pets are harmless and avoid getting vaccinated, which can increase the danger." He stated that instead of thinking "it was a pet dog and not a stray dog", it is important to rush to a hospital after a dog bite and get vaccinated.

In areas of Tamil Nadu where stray dogs are a problem, municipal administration staff are catching and sterilising dogs.

"From time to time, stray dogs are caught and vaccinated by the Animal Husbandry Department. If they come to the hospital due to a dog bite, timely treatment is provided. Those affected by rabies are provided with necessary treatment in the hospital. Above all, to avoid contracting rabies, everyone must get the four-dose vaccination as advised by the doctor,” said Somasundaram.

