Tamil Nadu Reports 28 Rabies Deaths So Far in 2025 And Over 5 Lakh Dog Bites

Chennai: While 43 people died due to dog bites last year, 28 people have died so far this year, said Somasundaram, Director of the Department of Public Health and Disease Prevention.

In Tamil Nadu, 3,19,432 people were bitten by dogs in 2021. Of these, 19 died of rabies. In 2022, this number increased further to 3,64,435. Of these, 28 died of rabies. In 2023, 4,41,804 people were bitten by dogs. Of these, 18 died of rabies.

Following this, in 2024 alone, 4,80,483 people were bitten by dogs, and 43 died of rabies. It has been reported that the number of dog bites has increased further in 2025, with 28 deaths.

According to the Tamil Nadu Director of Public Health and Disease Prevention, Somasundaram, so far this year, 5.25 lakh people have been bitten by dogs in Tamil Nadu. Of these, 28 have died of rabies. "Not everyone who is bitten by a dog gets rabies. However, rabies can be transmitted when bitten by a dog infected with such a virus. The necessary rabies vaccines are available at government medical college hospitals and primary health centres," he said.