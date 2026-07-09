ETV Bharat / state

TN Ration Cardholders To Get Good Quality Attractive Dhoti, Saree As 2027 Pongal Gift

Chennai: Nearly 2.23 crore ration cardholders across Tamil Nadu can hope to receive good quality and attractive dhoti and saree as gift for the mid-January Pongal harvest festival 2027, as the state government is making a significant shift towards major design overhaul to make the dress more comfortable and attractive.

The new dhotis and sarees will feature modern gold, silver or copper-coloured polyester zari borders. In addition to the standard blue and white layouts, and traditional blue, pink and ivory white varieties, sarees will be manufactured in vibrant green and brighter colour options, an official said on Thursday.

Sarees will now feature an improved polycot yarn with an increase in polyester-to-cotton ratio, making the fabric much softer and highly breathable summer wear, he said.

A dhoti and saree each is distributed for free to the rice-category ration cardholders through the public distribution system along with rice, sugarcane, cashew and jaggery and cash doles as part of the Pongal gift hamper - a gesture extended by the state government to the needy families, who are not financially well-off, to celebrate the festival in a grand manner.