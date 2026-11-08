ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Public Libraries Director Removed Amid Periyar Arivulagam Library Book Purchase Row

Chennai: S Jayanthi, the director of the Tamil Nadu public libraries department, has been relieved of her duties on Sunday in connection with the alleged irregularities in the purchase of books for the Periyar Arivulagam (public library) in Coimbatore.

The senior bureaucrat, who is the chairman of the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), was holding the additional charge of director of public libraries. She has been replaced by RV Shajeevana. However, Jayanthi will continue in her role as the chairman of TRB.

The construction of the Periyar Library for Rs 300 crore was started in Gandhipuram of Coimbatore during the DMK regime. After TVK came to power, Chief Minister Vijay opened the library to the public in October.

However, noted author Perumal Murugan alleged irregularities in the purchase of books for the public library, leading to a row in state politics.

Murugan said books that are usually sold for Rs 300 have been purchased for the library from a publishing house called 'Akal Vilukku Pathigam' for around Rs 1,395, totalling several lakhs of rupees.