Tamil Nadu Public Libraries Director Removed Amid Periyar Arivulagam Library Book Purchase Row
S Jayanthi, chairman of the Teachers Recruitment Board, was holding the additional responsibility of the public libraries department and has been replaced by RV Shajeevana.
Published : November 8, 2026 at 7:26 PM IST
Chennai: S Jayanthi, the director of the Tamil Nadu public libraries department, has been relieved of her duties on Sunday in connection with the alleged irregularities in the purchase of books for the Periyar Arivulagam (public library) in Coimbatore.
The senior bureaucrat, who is the chairman of the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), was holding the additional charge of director of public libraries. She has been replaced by RV Shajeevana. However, Jayanthi will continue in her role as the chairman of TRB.
The construction of the Periyar Library for Rs 300 crore was started in Gandhipuram of Coimbatore during the DMK regime. After TVK came to power, Chief Minister Vijay opened the library to the public in October.
However, noted author Perumal Murugan alleged irregularities in the purchase of books for the public library, leading to a row in state politics.
Murugan said books that are usually sold for Rs 300 have been purchased for the library from a publishing house called 'Akal Vilukku Pathigam' for around Rs 1,395, totalling several lakhs of rupees.
Following the allegation, School Education Minister Rajmohan said a committee to purchase books for the library was formed in November 2025, during the DMK regime, and a government order was issued.
Rajmohan said a massive fraud has been committed in the matter using AI technology and public money. He filed a complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seeking an investigation into the book purchase scam.
In counter, the DMK has also filed a complaint with the DVAC regarding irregularities in book procurement. The latest administrative change has assumed significance amid the controversy over the purchase of books.
Also Read