ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Protest Erupts At Private Hospital In Karaikudi Over Alleged Wrongful Organ Removal

Sivaganga: Parents and relatives of a boy who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Tamil Nadu's Karaikudi staged a protest, claiming that his ‘penis’ had been removed by doctors due to improper treatment.

The boy is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karaikudi, Sivaganga district, due to poor health. His parents, relatives and members of various organisations have surrounded the hospital and staged a protest, claiming that the boy was given wrong medical treatment and his penis was removed.

They protested, claiming that the incident occurred due to the negligence of the doctors and demanding the immediate arrest of doctors Kamatchi Chandran and Somasundaram, who are said to be responsible for the incident.