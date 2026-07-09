Tamil Nadu: Protest Erupts At Private Hospital In Karaikudi Over Alleged Wrongful Organ Removal
Kin demanded the immediate arrest of doctors Kamatchi Chandran and Somasundaram, who are said to be responsible for the incident.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 2:53 AM IST
Sivaganga: Parents and relatives of a boy who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Tamil Nadu's Karaikudi staged a protest, claiming that his ‘penis’ had been removed by doctors due to improper treatment.
The boy is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karaikudi, Sivaganga district, due to poor health. His parents, relatives and members of various organisations have surrounded the hospital and staged a protest, claiming that the boy was given wrong medical treatment and his penis was removed.
They protested, claiming that the incident occurred due to the negligence of the doctors and demanding the immediate arrest of doctors Kamatchi Chandran and Somasundaram, who are said to be responsible for the incident.
More than 100 people, including the victim's family, members of the Communist Party of India, and AITUC trade union, participated in the protest and surrounded the hospital. The victim's mother, who was tearful and demanding justice, disturbed those present.
In support of the protest, many jewellery shops and jewellery workshop workers in Karaikudi city closed their shops and showed their support. This created a tense atmosphere in the area. The police, who were on security duty at the scene, arrested more than 100 people, including the victim's mother, because they were protesting without permission and took them to a private hall.