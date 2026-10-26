Tamil Nadu Private School Recognition Scam: Madras HC Quashes Former Minister Anbil Mahesh’s Anticipatory Bail Plea
The case stems from a complaint that 1,000 private schools collected over ₹100 crore by promising permanent recognition, and other statutory clearances during DMK regime.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday dismissed the anticipatory bail petition filed by former Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poiyamozhi in a case involving alleged large-scale financial irregularities in granting approvals and recognition to private schools.
The case stems from a complaint alleging that more than 1,000 private schools collected over ₹100 crore by purportedly promising permanent recognition, DTCP (Directorate of Town and Country Planning) and CMDA (Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority) approvals and other statutory clearances during the previous M K Stalin led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) regime. The investigating agency has reportedly alleged that the amount involved could be substantially higher, with the prosecution placing the figure at around ₹400 crore during the bail hearing.
The Chennai Central Crime Branch registered a case against Anbil Mahesh, Private Schools Association president P D Arakumar and Muthukumar, an assistant to the former minister, following the complaint by the general secretary of the Private Schools Association.
Police Oppose Bail
When the anticipatory bail petition came up before Justice V Lakshminarayanan on October 16, senior criminal lawyer John Sathyan, appearing for the police, strongly opposed granting relief to the former minister.
The prosecution argued that approximately ₹400 crore had changed hands and alleged that money collected from private schools had been channelled through Suresh, the driver of Muthukumar, who is named as an accused in the case.
The police also referred to photographic evidence allegedly linking the former minister to persons connected with the case and argued that his custodial interrogation was necessary to uncover further details.
According to the prosecution, Anbil Mahesh had interfered with the investigation and there was a possibility of witnesses being influenced. The police maintained that the eight hours of questioning already conducted were insufficient to complete the investigation.
Granting anticipatory bail at this stage, the prosecution argued, could hamper further investigation.
Former Minister Ready To Cooperate
Counsel appearing for Anbil Mahesh opposed the prosecution’s arguments, contending that the former minister had already been questioned for eight hours and that there was no justification for further interrogation.
The defence also submitted that Anbil Mahesh was willing to cooperate with the investigation whenever summoned.
During the hearing, Justice Lakshminarayanan questioned whether photographs of a political leader with individuals could, by themselves, establish wrongdoing. He also observed that a former minister having an office in the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) complex and meeting officials there would not, by itself, indicate any illegality.
The judge sought clarification from the police on what further information they intended to obtain through another round of questioning, given that the former minister had already been interrogated for eight hours.
The court subsequently reserved its decision.
Bail Plea Dismissed
In its order pronounced on Monday (October 26), the High Court dismissed Anbil Mahesh’s anticipatory bail petition. The dismissal means he has not been granted pre-arrest protection in the case.
The investigation concerns allegations of financial irregularities involving private-school recognition and statutory approvals. The allegations against the former minister and the other accused remain subject to investigation and judicial proceedings.
The dismissal of the anticipatory bail plea does not, by itself, establish guilt. Further developments will depend on the course of the investigation and any subsequent proceedings before the courts.
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