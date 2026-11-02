ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Private School Recognition Scam: Former Minister Anbil Mahesh Gets Two-Day Police Custody; Interrogation To Continue Until November 4

Chennai: A special court for corruption cases here on Monday granted the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police permission to take former Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi into custody for interrogation until November 4 in connection with an alleged private-school recognition scam.

The former minister was produced before the court on Monday (November 2) following a hearing on the police petition seeking his custody. Special Judge L S Sathiyamurthy permitted the police to interrogate him for two days, subject to conditions aimed at safeguarding his rights.

The court directed the police not to subject Anbil Mahesh to physical or mental harassment. His advocate can remain present during interrogation, but at a distance where he cannot hear the questions and answers. The lawyer has also been permitted to meet the former minister for 10 minutes at the end of each day's interrogation.

Seek Answers On ₹100-Crore Collection

The CCB arrested Anbil Mahesh on October 26 following a complaint by the general secretary of a private schools' association. The complaint alleged that more than ₹100 crore had been collected during the previous DMK government under the pretext of securing permanent recognition for private schools.

After his arrest, the former minister was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody at Puzhal Central Prison.

The police sought five days of custody, citing the need to question him about his alleged links with former MLA and main opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader V Muthukumar, the identities of those who received the money, the amounts involved and the role of possible intermediaries. Investigators also sought details of the alleged financial transactions.

Muthukumar, who had been absconding in connection with the case, surrendered before the special court on the morning of October 29.

Defence Challenges Police Allegations

Anbil Mahesh being taken to custody in a police van in Chennai on Monday. (ETV Bharat)

During the earlier hearing, Senior Counsel Abudukumar Rajarathinam, representing Anbil Mahesh, argued that the former minister had already cooperated with the investigation.

He told the court that the police had searched the former minister's residence on September 16 and questioned him for eight hours on September 18, during which he was asked around 240 questions.