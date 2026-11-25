ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Private School Recognition Scam: Former Minister Anbil Mahesh And Two Others Sent To One-Day Police Custody

Chennai: The Special Court for Prevention of Corruption Act cases here on Wednesday granted the Tamil Nadu Central Crime Branch (CCB) police permission to interrogate former minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, former Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA K Muthukumar and the latter's manager Saravanan for one day in connection with an alleged school recognition scam.

The court permitted joint interrogation of the three accused from 11 AM on Wednesday until 5 PM on Thursday, rejecting the prosecution's request for two days of police custody.

Saravanan, manager of former DMK MLA Muthukumar, taken out of Special Court in Chennai on Wednesday. (ETV Bharat) The three accused, who are currently lodged in Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai, are alleged to have collected bribes totalling more than Rs 400 crore from private schools on the promise of securing recognition and necessary permits. The CCB had approached the court seeking two days' custody to question the accused about who collected the money, the total amount received from private schools and the persons to whom the funds were allegedly transferred. The police also sought to establish whether government officials were involved in the alleged malpractice. When the petition came up before Judge L S Sathiyamurthy, defence counsel Abudu Kumar Rajarathinam and advocate Saravanan opposed further custody. They argued that the three had already been questioned during earlier periods of police custody and that the fresh request was intended to obstruct the grant of bail, particularly as Anbil Mahesh's bail application was pending before the Madras High Court.