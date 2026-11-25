Tamil Nadu Private School Recognition Scam: Former Minister Anbil Mahesh And Two Others Sent To One-Day Police Custody
The court permitted interrogation of three accused until tomorrow at 5 PM, rejecting the prosecution's request for two days of custody.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 3:22 PM IST
Chennai: The Special Court for Prevention of Corruption Act cases here on Wednesday granted the Tamil Nadu Central Crime Branch (CCB) police permission to interrogate former minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, former Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA K Muthukumar and the latter's manager Saravanan for one day in connection with an alleged school recognition scam.
The court permitted joint interrogation of the three accused from 11 AM on Wednesday until 5 PM on Thursday, rejecting the prosecution's request for two days of police custody.
The three accused, who are currently lodged in Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai, are alleged to have collected bribes totalling more than Rs 400 crore from private schools on the promise of securing recognition and necessary permits.
The CCB had approached the court seeking two days' custody to question the accused about who collected the money, the total amount received from private schools and the persons to whom the funds were allegedly transferred. The police also sought to establish whether government officials were involved in the alleged malpractice.
When the petition came up before Judge L S Sathiyamurthy, defence counsel Abudu Kumar Rajarathinam and advocate Saravanan opposed further custody. They argued that the three had already been questioned during earlier periods of police custody and that the fresh request was intended to obstruct the grant of bail, particularly as Anbil Mahesh's bail application was pending before the Madras High Court.
The defence also submitted that there was no need for further interrogation and, if custody was granted, it should be limited to one day.
Public Prosecutor K Usharani, appearing for the CCB, argued that further questioning was essential to establish the possible involvement of government officials in the alleged fraud. The investigating officer also appeared before the court and explained the need for further interrogation.
After hearing both sides, the judge permitted the police to question the three accused jointly during the specified period. The court allowed their lawyers to remain present at a distance from which they could not overhear the interrogation and directed the police not to subject the accused to any form of mistreatment.
The three were produced before the court on Wednesday in connection with the custody petition. Anbil Mahesh was seen holding a small picture of a deity as he was taken out after the proceedings.
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